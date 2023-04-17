Some Algonquin Highlands residents are against a proposal to allow a countywide snowmobile club to establish a staging area in their neighbourhood.
Glenn Kean brought residents’ opposition to township council during an April 6 public meeting.
He said they’re against council’s February decision to allow a multi-season pilot project that would enable Haliburton County Snowmobile Association to have a staging area on Heron Landing Road.
Concern is stoked by the excessive noise caused by snowmobile traffic. He said it’s particularly loud on weekends.
“It’s especially loud when multiple trail users arrive in the area, which is usually early in the morning, and then proceed to offload their snowmobiles and let them idle while preparations are being made,” he said.
Residents get to experience the nuisance racket again, he said, when trail users return to the staging area after their outback jaunt.
Weekends are basically the only time residents can enjoy peace and quiet, given the neighbourhood’s proximity to a commercial quarry. The week days are disrupted by blasting and aggregate crushing at the quarry.
“Given the short period of time that the parking area has been in use, in February and March of this year, we can only imagine what next winter will bring,” Kean said. “When the area becomes more well-known, it is likely to bring far more users for a longer period of time.”
Opening the area to one group brings the potential for the area to become a staging area for other groups in the future. If taxpayer’s money is used to accommodate the snowmobile club, how can a possible kayaker group or motorcycle club be refused?
Council’s decision may have an impact on property values, he said. And there are potential security issues related to an influx of non-residents accessing the street.
Snowmobile trail users have even used residential driveways as space to turn around their trailer-laden vehicles.
“This type of unwanted entry onto my property has never occurred prior to council’s approval,” he said.
Mayor Liz Danielsen said council has only agreed to open that area to staging on a trial basis. She said council will take his comments into consideration before a decision is made on if and how the area will be used.
“There’s been nothing determined about any long-term use there,” she said. “We wanted to see how this turned out, basically. And I can see that there is definitely a downside to some of the residents.”
