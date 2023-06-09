BROCKTON – Chris Peabody, Brockton mayor and Bruce County warden, said in an interview Tuesday, prior to the meeting of Brockton council, that he wants to make sure all possibilities are looked at before the county makes a final decision on how it will proceed with replacement of the Durham Street bridge across the Saugeen River.
There is no question the bridge needs to be replaced. It’s been on the county’s books for some time, due to concerns about deteriorating concrete and the safety of the centre span, according to a report presented by the county to Brockton council on June 6.
The bridge was constructed in 1937.
The three options the county is looking at, according to the report, are detouring on county roads during the 18-month construction (at a cost of just under $2 million), putting up a temporary pedestrian bridge ($2.6 million), and putting up a temporary vehicle bridge ($6.3 million).
Peabody said in the interview he plans to propose that the county investigate the possibility of a wooden bridge.
“Wood lasts as long as steel and concrete,” he said, adding that should the existing piers be reused, the project would take six months, not 18.
“I would like it evaluated,” Peabody said, “to see if the piers can be reused.”
He noted that engineering companies “design for steel and concrete” and tend not to look at wood, although it’s been used in the area. West Grey has put up a smaller bridge made of wood.
Peabody said he wants to make sure all the questions from the public are answered before the county votes on final plans in January 2024.
The possibility of using a Bailey bridge (a portable, prefabricated structure developed for military use during the Second World War) has also been suggested. A Brockton councillor, Carl Kuhnke, is making a notice of motion regarding a Bailey bridge, Peabody said.
In addition to the delegation from the county on the bridge project at the June 6 meeting, there was a second delegation, Jeff Davis and Nicole Thomas, representing the Walkerton business community. They presented the petition calling for a temporary vehicle bridge.
The June 6 Brockton council meeting included a report on the Ridout Street situation.
“We have to lower the speed limit, for sure,” said Peabody, prior to the meeting.
Another contentious issue is replacement of the Walkerton Community Centre score clock; a report was on the agenda for the June 6 meeting.
On the county file, Peabody said he’s continuing to work on affordable housing.
“The goal is townhouses for $360,000,” he said.
Right now, the county’s new Official Plan, which will guide growth in Bruce County, has been delayed as the Ontario government works on its new Provincial Policy Statement.
“Removal of farm severances (from the PPS) does help by directing growth to settlement areas,” he said. That includes growth in hamlets.
Peabody said, “With the current version of the PPS, I think we could get our attainable housing goal met.”