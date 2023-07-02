The Canadian government recognizes the significant contributions of temporary foreign workers to the country's economy. It acknowledges the barriers they sometimes face in pursuing their educational aspirations. To address these challenges and unlock new opportunities, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, has unveiled a groundbreaking temporary measure.
Effective immediately, the new measure eliminates the time limit on study programs that temporary foreign workers can undertake without requiring a study permit. This progressive step empowers foreign workers to pursue additional training and education that aligns with their career goals. By removing this restriction, the measure aims to enhance job prospects for foreign workers and expand their potential pathways to permanent residency.
Previously, foreign workers were permitted to study only in programs lasting six months or less. They were obligated to apply for a separate study permit for more extended programs, presenting a significant barrier for those seeking to advance their education, acquire additional skills, or validate their foreign credentials.
Under the newly implemented three-year temporary measure, foreign workers can now engage in full-time or part-time studies throughout the validity of their work permits or until the policy's expiration, with no limitations on the duration of the program.
This temporary measure specifically applies to individuals holding valid work permits or those who have submitted work permit renewal applications on or before June 7, 2023, and have received authorization to work. However, it is essential to note that if foreign workers intend to pursue a study program longer than their work permit, they will still need to apply for a separate study permit.
By enabling temporary foreign workers to access educational opportunities without the burden of time restrictions, the Canadian government aims to support their personal growth, professional development, and successful integration into the country's workforce. This forward-thinking measure demonstrates Canada's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering inclusivity, and harnessing the diverse skills of its temporary foreign worker community.
Concerning the temporary policy, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said, "Temporary foreign workers are incredibly important for the Canadian economy, and many have aspirations that go far beyond the work that initially brings them to Canada."
"With this policy in place, we hope to empower foreign nationals to improve their skills in order to meet their career goals and achieve their dreams, while providing a future potential source of talent for our labour market. We also provide a path for construction labourers to become tradespersons, and strengthen our communities and build new homes. This immigration measure helps employers, workers, and our economy by addressing critical labour shortages," the Minister added.