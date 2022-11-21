Strathroy Sanata Clause parade
- Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Middlesex Banner
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Short-lived winter shelter already closed
- BC Corrections responds to Penticton motion
- 6-pet limit established in Penticton
- PIB tackling waste piles itself
- Penticton teen to study in Kingdom of Eswatini
- Police trying to ID Walmart assault suspect
- Major road project stalled for winter
- Yuletide at the Lakeside
- RDOS mulls takeover of troubled sewer system
- Holiday events and the week ahead...
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- 162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads
- Republican Rep. Valadao wins California Central Valley vote
- Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
- Islanders down Leafs 3-2 in OT; Marner extends point streak to 13 games
- Coleman, Flames send slumping Flyers to 7th straight loss
- Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 quake strikes Solomon Islands