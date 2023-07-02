The proposal for the 2023 insurance renewal for Middlesex County was approved unanimously on last council meeting. The proposed insurance program for 2023/24 is for a 12-month term and represents $1,240,597, which means a 9.9% increase compared to the previous insurance program renewal cost. The proposal, that was prepared by Tony Commisso of Intact Public Entities Inc., includes additions and deletions of vehicles, equipment, and property that occurred during 2022/2023. According to Chris Traini, Deputy CAO, the municipal insurance rates across the industry are rising at an average of 17%; therefore, the increase in this case is relatively lower.
This insurance coverage does not include cyber insurance and long-term care facilities, according to Traini. This is because there are various challenges associated with cyber insurance coverage. The report pointed out that the availability of cyber insurance for public entities is becoming increasingly difficult, as insurers demand new security controls and application each year. For that reason, the county’s team will be submitting a different application to explore potential cyber insurance coverage and will provide a report once they have the details.
Traini also highlighted that Middlesex County has a relatively low deductible of $25,000 compared to other counties, where deductibles typically range from $75,000 to $100,000. He also mentioned that the current coverage is for assets valued at over $99 million, while the previous coverage was for assets valued at just over $90 million. After this explanation, council accepted the renewal at the quoted rate provided.