Lakehead University is hosting more than 350 Canadian and international visitors to the city for the C2UExpo 2023.
This is the first time the university is hosting the conference, which occurs every two years, but has been on hiatus since 2017. At least 75 per cent of delegates who are attending the conference have travelled from as far as New Zealand, China, Brazil, Italy, the United States, and South Africa.
According to the university, the four-day conference is expected to generate about $800,000 in spending in Thunder Bay through accommodations, meals, shopping opportunities, conference planning and logistical support. The theme for the expo is called Connected Communities – Collective Change, and is comprised of a series of conferences and tours for the visitors to see first-hand the community-engaged research approaches and models.
These include visits to the Thunder Bay Shelter House, Salvation Army, Roots Community Food Centre, and Algonquin Avenue Public School to see social innovation in action.
Edward Rawana, a professor in the university’s department of psychology works closely with Lakehead Public Schools as their psychologist and has seen how Algonquin Avenue Public School has become entrenched in the strength-based approach to engaging students and their families. He says the school’s intent is to engage students on their strengths in order for them to deal with their challenges, which will build them for secondary and post-secondary education and a career path.
“A key focus of the conference is to show the connection that the university has with community stakeholders,” Rawana said.
"This particular event at Algonquin (Avenue) Public School was developed so that attendees to the conference are able to come and actually see the end result of the connection between the university and schools and actually experience it so that they can go back with some understanding of how the university interacts with community stakeholders to promote students’ well-being.”
Darren Lentz, Algonquin’s school principal, was prepared for the arrival of about 25 visitors and kicked off their tour with a taste test of their homemade maple syrup that was tapped from two schoolyard trees. He said students who are able to realize their strengths and pull from their strengths, especially when they come across roadblocks, are better suited to problem-solving when they continue on in their education and career paths.
“Learning that at a young age is something really important . . . and we give them opportunities to practise it, to realize it, to celebrate it,” he said, adding we put a spin on it too. Much of the lessons are based on the seven Indigenous Grandfather Teachings.
"Part of what we were doing here is we’re embedding that Indigenous knowledge piece because that was always a part of Indigenous education, understanding who we are and what our strengths are, and the grandfather teachings is one way we do that.”
Andrew Dean, the university’s vice-president of research and innovation, says as things move more into the social innovation world, many students are involved in these types of research projects and are working with different agencies.
“Students are not always involved in just the STEM fields, (science, technology, engineering and math) or the business fields, but quite often they’re also very much involved in community projects and community-engaged research, and that’s where a lot of activity is happening now,” Dean said. “Learning those skills and learning how to engage the communities absolutely means many students will find jobs in those kinds of areas moving out from here.”