Kahnawake Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services recently purchased a number of properties throughout the community with an eye on improving social services to those who need it most, the organization announced Tuesday.
With an influx of new funding from a federal class-action settlement and others, KSCS announced the purchases of a number of homes in the community as well as signing leases to provide services in a number of other buildings around Kahnawake, executive director Derek Montour said.
The new funding – including $19.9 million in new cash -- will allow KSCS to expand services and move into a new office home, and the new purchases will allow the agency to better serve the community and its needs, he added.
"As the community is aware, the new funding the community receives as a result of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision in support of First Nations children has allowed the community to consider many investments to enhance the services KSCS and other organizations offer to the community,” he said. “All of us working together, instead of against each other, can catapult our community forward in development and success."
New purchases include The Hilltop Facility, which is slated to house a young adult service centre (across from Karonhianonhnha school) and the OCR Wahta Home, where the current plan to house supervised visits for parents visiting with their children, and to house therapeutic groups, KSCS said.
The new purchases cost $800,000, while KSCS also signed a number of new leases – $700,000 worth -- such as in the Kahnawake Office Complex, where KSCS will house its internal operations, finance and senior management. The agency has also leased the old post office and is now renovating the space, Montour added. In addition, the agency spent over $3.7 million to renovate, furnish and equip the new spaces.
The new facilities – when ready – will allow the agency to better serve the community with the renovations to the existing facilities as well. The Independent Living Center across the street from the Old Malone Gas Station will have its rooms renovated, and plans are in the works for a new Elders Lodge as well, Montour said.
“The Wahta Home was already ready for us to use and it’s fully operational right now. We’ve already been using the facility, so it’s up and running. We had to invest a bit in furniture for the building but we are actively using it,” he said, adding it will take a bit more renovation to get the Hilltop Facility ready for use.
Montour said the new funding is a shot in the arm for KSCS and its service offerings – and will have a long-term benefit for the community.
“For sure. It’s a huge benefit to the community. Most of the community groups are on board and we know there will be more opportunities to come,” Montour said.
KSCS director of family services operations Davis Montour agreed, saying every KSCS investment has been made for the community’s collective well-being.
"KSCS is excited to partner with community organizations, grassroots groups and individual community members to work together to improve how we are improving our own community’s wellness,” he said. “From improving the environment that families meet together, to supporting mental wellness, to supporting youth transitioning out of care, the recent investments that KSCS has made all support community development.”
Other projects in the works include the former Rustik motel social-housing project in Chateauguay, which is slated to house up to 10 community members in a supervised setting when it is expected to open later this year, and a young-adult social-housing unit in Chateauguay’s old Manoir Parent building, which is also slated to open later this year.
KSCS manager of mental wellness and addiction Alana Kane said the new services will create safe, accessible spaces for marginalized members of the community.
"The new investments are a great opportunity for KSCS to improve our services delivery by creating safe, and accessible spaces within the community for people to access services, hold groups and attend KSCS activities and initiatives,” she said.