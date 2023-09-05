Students are headed back to the classrooms on Sept. 5 in the Horizon School Division and North East School Division.
Jesse Green, communications officer for the division, said their registration form is at horizonsd.ca/registration. Families who have questions are welcome to contact their school by phone or email. The Horizon School Division calendar can be viewed at horizonsd.ca/calendar. The individual schools have supply lists. To find your school, please visit horizonsd.ca/schools. Horizon School Division's administrative procedures can be seen at horizonsd.ca/APs. The official school count numbers will be confirmed on Sept. 30.
“Getting involved with your School Community Council (SCC) can be a great way to get involved and meet new people," Green said. Each school has information on their SCC, and the division's SCC overview can be seen at horizonsd.ca/scc/.
If your child needs transportation, please let your school or our transportation department know as soon as possible. transportation@horizonsd.ca For urban transportation within the City of Humboldt, please fill out the online registration form.
North East School Division students are heading back to school on Sept. 5.
The division is busy planning for back to school. If you and your family has moved in the Northeast then families should go to the NESD website and follow the links to the specific school website to register your child.
If they are unsure what school to register with, they can contact the NESD Division Office at 306-752-5741. Most NESD school offices will be open Aug. 28 if parents would like to stop in or have questions.
Students return on Sept. 5. The general calendar can be found on the NESD website.
Supply lists for each school can be found on the school site.
The NESD would like to remind motorists to please take care and watch for students walking to school and to and from school buses.
"Harvest time in the North East is busy with farm traffic and as of Sept. 5 our buses will be transporting students."
Schools will be posting dates and plans to reconnect with families and students. Please check school websites or Edsby for more information as we get closer to September.