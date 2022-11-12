Bylaw enforcement in Southwest Middlesex may soon be in the hands of Strathroy-Caradoc
Municipal staff approached Strathroy-Caradoc to see if they could take on more work, and the answer was they could take on the four to five hours per week required.
Southwest Middlesex staff wrote in the Oct. 26 report to council that there is an average of 22.6 hours per month spent on bylaw enforcement with about 150 complaints per year. Enforcement is complaint-based.
Strathroy-Caradoc council was set to discuss the proposal at its Nov. 7 meeting.
Coun. Mike Sholdice wanted to defer it for the new council, where he will be deputy mayor.
Mayor Allan Mayhew responded that bylaw enforcement is important and Strathroy-Caradoc could not move on it until they did.
Approval for staff to ask Strathroy-Caradoc to create a deal with them was approved with Sholdice opposed.
A new bylaw enforcement company was needed after the passing of William Menzie, chief of operations for the company Municipal Enforcement Unit (MEU) in July. Menzie provided bylaw enforcement for a number of municipalities in the region.