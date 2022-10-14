TEESWATER – Jeff Marshall, South Bruce partnership manager, and Zeidler Architecture partner Edward Chan provided a conceptual plan to the Community Liaison Committee (CLC) for the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO) Centre for Expertise that could be built if South Bruce is the chosen site for the deep geological repository (DGR).
The planners said that while no specific location has been chosen, the anticipated Centre for Expertise will be within municipal boundaries, and “environmental, engineering and other technical reports, along with collaboration with the municipality will determine the specific location.”
According to their report, the Centre will serve as a hub of knowledge shared across Canada and the world. It will provide opportunities to learn about the DGR through public viewing galleries, interactive displays, and programming.
“The Centre will also serve as the home of the NWMO’s ongoing development of the deep geological repository,” the report said, “being the home for technological demonstration programs, engineering test facilities, and the NWMO staff and leadership.”
Chan, who works with Zeidler Architecture, made famous for their design of Ontario Place in Toronto, and Canada Place in Vancouver, presented the conceptual design, showing CLC members what the building could look like.
“Some of the context the center of expertise is to allow a unique opportunity to exchange and dialogue with the surrounding landscape to be experienced through immersive views and allowing building users to engage with the new landscape that can be created,” Chan said.
Describing the public spaces, Chan told CLC members there would be a market square and public green spaces, possibly even using landscaped roofs.
“You know, every project that we do, we understand that the construction design and buildings can have an impact on the environment. So, we want to do is, is really respect and actually even give back to the landscape if possible.”
According to Marshall, the Centre will employ about 180 NWMO employees, not including folks working at the Visitor’s Centre and the DGR itself.
Two open house type events were held recently in Teeswater. Although they were not advertised broadly, the organizers said about 30 or 35 people showed up to discuss the conceptual design.
“There were some posters put up within the community, the Facebook posts, and we did send out an email, a little bit late the email was, to our list of folks who have joined up to get to get emails from us.”
Community studies and visioning are ongoing, and the NWMO and the South Bruce engagement team welcome comments, suggestions, and community involvement moving forward.
Some of the key functions and ideas from the Community Studies and Visioning:
– training/education;
– business incubator;
– daycare;
– environmentally friendly;
– tourist attraction;
– recreational activities;
– agricultural research; and
– reflect South Bruce culture.
“As a team, we acknowledge that this facility will continue to evolve with the project, and stakeholder and municipal requirements will continue to shape its design and technical needs. Comments on the function and the look of the Centre of Expertise can be made online. Comments on the design will be sought for until the end of October.
You can provide your thoughts and ideas at: https://www.nwmo.ca/SBCoE.