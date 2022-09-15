OTTAWA – Following his first ballot victory of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, newly-elected leader Pierre Poilievre has appointed local Member of Parliament Eric Duncan to his leadership team.
Duncan, who represents Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, is the new Party-Caucus Liaison for the CPC. It is a familiar role for the two-term MP as he held the same role under former leader Erin O’Toole.
As liaison, he will act as an intermediary between the party’s national caucus and staff, the party’s national council, and CPC headquarters. Duncan will also oversee the party programs like professional development, the summer internship program and other associated programs for MPs and staff.
“It is an honour to be asked by Pierre to serve on his Leadership Team,” Duncan said. “I am both humbled and excited to return to this important role in our Caucus. I’m ready to hit the ground running.”