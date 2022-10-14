Social media posts by a St. John’s resident Monday elicited an outpouring of frustration over Third World-like conditions at emergency rooms in recent months,, and the stories keep coming.
Robyn LeGrow described scenes of desperation during a Thanksgiving Day visit to the Health Sciences Centre (HSC) with a loved one, including ambulance patients being left in corriders and in wheelchairs, a man throwing up in a bucket and someone else screaming in pain.
Dozens have since described similar situations, including one woman whose elderly mother had taken a fall and waited for seven hours before someone gave her some Tylenol for pain. It turned out she had a broken wrist, thumb and several ribs.
“Not good enough!” she wrote.
On Thursday, Sherry Brown of Paradise contacted The Telegram with the story of how her father was brought to the Health Sciences Centre emergency room on July 29 of this year.
“My mom called and said, ‘Your father is not making sense. He’s speaking gibberish. I think he’s having a stroke.’ I said I’m calling 911 and we’ll be right over,” Brown said in a phone interview.
Her parents lived only a few minutes up the road.
Her father, Kevin Green, was 83. He’d had one leg amputated two years earlier because of vascular problems, but had been in good health otherwise, other than diabetes that he controlled mostly through diet.
Green regained some cogency after a while, but Brown wanted the ambulance to bring him to the HSC regardless. He got there about noon.
When she arrived shortly afterwards, staff told her her father’s not in a bed yet, so come back in 20 minutes and they’ll bring her in to him.
When she returned, they had no idea where her father was.
After checking everywhere, they finally asked if she’d checked the waiting room.
“I looked over, and here he is. He was riding in an ambulance so he didn’t have his wheelchair or his prosthetic. He was sitting in one of those wheelchairs that you have to push, with his head down, hung right down," she said.
Brown was told her father seemed cogent enough to be left in the waiting room. But when he started acting disoriented again, they agreed to move him to the hallway behind the triage station.
At 4:30 in the afternoon, he was finally sent for a CT scan.
Back in the hallway, her father turned to a man and his son next to him.
“He said, ‘I feel right queer.’ That was Dad’s way of saying he felt kind of dizzy and off,” Brown said. “And then he started speaking gibberish and his head went down and he started to drool.”
The man next to him helped keep him upright while Brown went to get a nurse.
“I put my head around the corner and said, ‘My father’s having a stroke or something. Come quick.’ ‘Just one second,’ she said. She was treating a man with a bandage on his hand. I said, ‘I’m sorry, my father is having a stroke. I think this is a little more important.’”
Her father was finally put on a heart monitor, but Brown was worried his blood sugar might be getting low.
“I kept saying to them, ‘Can I get him something to eat,’ and they said, ‘No, you can’t,’” she said.
“I said, ‘What if we’re here until tomorrow? He’ll die.’ And (they said), ‘I’m sorry, there’s nothing we can do.’”
In the end, it turned out to be Green’s heart that failed him.
Plans were made to fit him with a temporary pacemaker, but not long after Brown went home to check on her children, she got a call from the doctor.
“He said we need to come in. He said, ‘Your father is not going to make it,’” she recalled.
He had flat-lined several times, but they were able to resuscitate him.
Brown was dismayed at the chaos around her as she and her family said their last goodbyes.
“My father is dying, my mom is screeching. We’re going through the hallway and these people have to witness all this. They shouldn’t even be there. And the waiting room is worse than it was earlier in the day,” she said.
Green died the next morning.
Brown said her father had a good quality of life in his later years, but the ending was stressful and undignified.
“The end result was, yes, he would have passed. But his last hours could have been a lot better than what they were,” Brown said.
On Tuesday, Eastern Health announced it was extending the hours at the Mundy Pond Road walk-in clinic to help alleviate the pressure on emergency departments.
Brown said that won’t be enough to fix the problem.
“These walk-in clinics would help alleviate a lot of that stuff, if they had more,” she said.