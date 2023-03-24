NORTH PERTH – Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Celebrate North Perth Awards from now until March 31.
In 2020, North Perth introduced the Celebrate North Perth Inspiration Award, an honour “intended for an individual who inspires others through their outstanding accomplishment or service to the community,” explained CAO Kriss Snell.
Residents of the municipality are invited to nominate fellow community members through the online submission form at www.northperth.ca/nominate before the deadline of March 31.
Volunteer Appreciation Night, April 18 in Atwood
Additionally, the municipality will be hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Night on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:45 p.m. at the Elma Memorial Community Centre, in recognition of National Volunteer Week from April 16-23.
The evening will include refreshments, networking and award presentations. Invitations will be extended to all North Perth service clubs and local volunteers once the event details have been finalized.