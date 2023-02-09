The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s regional tour is back this year with a one-man show that highlights the multiple talents of Canadian actor Bruce Horak, who’s travelling across 24 communities in Manitoba and northwest Ontario.
“Assassinating Thomson,” which tells the tale of celebrated Canadian artist Tom Thomson’s unsolved murder, kicked off in Neepawa, 76 kilometres northeast of Brandon, last month, and will wrap up with a final show on March 4 in Churchill.
Thomson, a painter who was born in 1877, produced 400 oil sketches on small wood panels and around 50 larger works on canvas, mostly focused on the Ontario landscape.
Thomson disappeared on a July 8, 1917 canoe trip on Canoe Lake, Ont. His canoe was spotted later that afternoon, and his body was discovered in the lake eight days later. While his cause of death was officially determined to be accidental drowning, there has been much speculation in popular culture as to whether Thomson was murdered or committed suicide.
The one-man show is also a reflection of the life of Horak, a critically acclaimed, legally blind performer and creator who lost more than 90 per cent of his eyesight to a childhood cancer called bilateral retinoblastoma. Treatment of the disease left Horak completely blind in one eye, with extreme tunnel vision, light sensitivity, floaters and a cataract in his other eye.
His experience being legally blind from a young age is something that is covered in the show, which touches on the themes of art, politics, grief and comedy.
“It’s a big part of the storytelling as we get into it, so there’s been some challenges for sure. But the general passion behind it is something that’s kept me going and I’ve got a lot of support along the way,” Horak said.
Created in 2013 for the North American Fringe Festival circuit, Horak said the show is an opportunity for him to combine two of his great loves — performing and painting. During the performance, he channels the artistic spirit of Thomson and his own visual artistry by painting a portrait of the audience. After the show, the painting is auctioned off, with proceeds being donated to Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.
“The donation of the money at the end of the show is something that I’ve been doing for a number of years, and primarily it’s a chance to give back to the community. It’s a chance to give to a good cause.”
Horak studied theatre at Mount Royal University and Loose Moose Theatre in Calgary, along with the Manitoulin Conservatory for Creation and Performance. He performed with Calgary’s Shakespeare in the Park for six seasons, and with Quest Theatre, a children’s theatre company, for several years. He is also an artistic associate with Vancouver’s Monster Theatre, where he created and performed several shows which toured the Canadian Fridge Theatre circuit until 2014.
In “This is CANCER,” where Horak portrays the living embodiment of the disease that robbed him of his eyesight, his performance earned several awards. Horak also became the “Star Trek” franchise’s first blind actor when he portrayed Hemmer on the first season of “Star Trek: Strange New World” in 2022, taking his career to a new, international level.
But despite his success on screen, Horak said there’s something magical and unique about performing live in front of an audience in a theatre.
“Theatre is one of those things that you’ve got an immediate connection and an immediate response. Whereas with film and television, you oftentimes don’t get to see the product until a year later.”
Horak also enjoys the travelling he gets to do when he takes a show on tour. Born in Calgary and currently residing in Stratford, Ont., his career in theatre has taken him to many different places.
“It’s all about going into those communities and having a chance to connect with people one-on-one, and that’s what I particularly love about this show,” Horak said.
“It’s a conversation. I get to chat with people before, during and after the show, and get to meet people, and I just absolutely love that. It’s my favourite part.”
During his travels throughout smaller cities and towns in Canada, Horak said, he has been excited and inspired by just how many communities not only embrace theatre and arts but have their own vibrant creative scenes. Access and exposure to art, like “Assassinating Thomson,” broadens the mind, he said.
“You get to experience conversation and a life that wouldn’t necessarily be on the front pages. And that’s what brings us all together — a chance to share our stories and to talk about our own lives.”
In western Manitoba, “Assassinating Thompson” will take the stage in Minnedosa this evening, Strathclair on Friday, Virden on Saturday, Brandon on Feb. 13, Deloraine on Feb. 14, Souris on Feb. 15 and Killarney on Feb. 16.