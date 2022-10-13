In advance of voting for the 2022 local election, the Sounder reached out to the 12 candidates for trustee of Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools. Candidates were given a limit of 50 words to respond to each question. Some responses have been edited for brevity and clarity. Here are the responses from six of the candidates. Part 2 will be published in a subsequent edition. Note: Faith Mapayi withdrew from the race on Sept. 16.
Tania Brzovic (incumbent)
Why are you running again for school trustee of NLPS?
I’m passionate about public education and I believe my experience will be beneficial for the upcoming term. There are many projects, such as the rejuvenation or replacement of NDSS, that I want to be part of bringing to fruition. If re-elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
Our top priority must be all matters pertaining to our facilities issues. It’s time to finally get the Ministry of Education to commit to repairing or replacing NDSS. Other issues related to capital projects are air quality, seismic upgrades throughout the district, area standards and capacity issues.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
There are two components to this suggestion. First, what does the community want? Second, what does staff see as the opportunities, risks and barriers to pursuing this idea? I’d use our public participation policy to ensure we had meaningful dialogue with the public to guide decision-making.
Do you have a campaign website?
www.trusteebrzovic.wordpress.com
Andrew Gasson
Why are you running for school trustee of NLPS?
I feel a strong sense of civic duty to participate in the maintenance of this democratic institution, and am naturally drawn to education because of my extensive experience with the system as a student and as an educator.
If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
Diversity, accessibility, inclusion. This means reaching out to underserved communities, developing the capacity to handle increased diversity at every point of contact with the school system and a serious attempt at full inclusion of people at the peripheries of the educational community.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
There are members of the community for whom traveling back and forth from Gabriola Island may preclude them from obtaining their best education. Getting services to this sector of the community close to home is a major plank of my platform.
Do you have a campaign website?
www.facebook.com/TrusteeGasson
Greg Keller (incumbent)
Why are you running again for school trustee of NLPS?
I am running for re-election to build upon the successes of the last term. I also seek to support and advocate for the timely implementation of the Long-Range Facilities Plan and the Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability Action Plan. I am motivated to support students and families across our district.
If re-elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
My top priority would be school capacity, facilities renewal and seismic mitigation. Almost all of our schools are in need of seismic mitigation and the condition of our buildings is worse than the provincial average. To address this, I would actively advocate for more provincial major capital funding dollars.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
NDSS is currently facing an immediate capacity concern that we must begin to address immediately. I am open to exploring and evaluating all reasonable options including teaching additional grades on Gabriola Island. As part of exploring options to address capacity, I would support including this as an option for evaluation.
Do you have a campaign website?
Leanne Lee
Why are you running for school trustee of NLPS?
I have spent the last eight years volunteering my time on the behalf of School District 68 parents. I am ready to use the experience I've gained to have a larger impact on the lives of students in this district by becoming a decision-maker rather than just a contributing voice.
If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
I would like all students to have access to the resources they need to be successful by asking questions and allowing students to have a voice in decision-making. Sometimes this is an easy answer, but it can also be more complex. This starts with communicating what tools are available within our district.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
I think that we have to be open to all potential avenues when we are looking at capacity issues. I would be open to having community consultation, combined with management studies to look at all viable options for students.
Do you have a campaign website?
Charlene McKay (incumbent)
Why are you running again for school trustee of NLPS?
Student success. As a trustee, I will advocate for decisions that support the increasing trend of SD68's graduation rates. I am deeply committed to truth and reconciliation, and would like to continue this work. I would also like to continue the advocacy for an NDSS building replacement.
If re-elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
My top priority if re-elected is the replacement of Nanaimo District Secondary School. The current board has made considerable efforts in this area, and I would like the chance to see this advocacy through until we receive a funding announcement from the Ministry of Education.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
NDSS is one of the biggest high schools on Vancouver Island. The next elected Board of Education will have to begin investigating all available options on how to relieve the capacity pressures at NDSS as soon as they are elected. Additional grades on Gabriola should be included in these discussions.
Do you have a campaign website?
Tom Rokeby
Why are you running for school trustee of NLPS?
As a parent and a teacher, I have felt a disconnect between the conditions I see in our classrooms and the announcements from our district. Parents and students don’t see adequate staffing and support. District planning must return to the parent-student-teacher intersection because that’s where learning takes place, not in offices.
If elected, what would be your top priority and how would you address it?
Staff shortages. This includes making our schools safe workplaces, free of harassment and bullying. We are moving into an unprecedented labour shortage in post-pandemic B.C. Our system needs to equip well-resourced professional teachers who deal directly with their students and families.
NDSS’s student population, which includes Gabriola students, is expected to be over capacity in less than 10 years. Do you consider the teaching of additional grades on Gabriola Island a potentiality, and if so, how would you go about exploring it?
Administration has exacerbated NDSS’s ability to serve its traditional catchment by making it a magnet school, drawing in students from across the district. The board must do better at considering creative solutions to serve our students. We have to consider options that serve our students and the planet, and this may be one of them.
Do you have a campaign website?
General election day is Oct. 15 (polling station: Gabriola Elementary School) with advance voting opportunities on Oct. 5 (Regional District of Nanaimo board chambers and Gabriola Community Hall) and Oct. 12 (RDN board chambers).