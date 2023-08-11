TEESWATER – The Community Liaison Committee (CLC) of South Bruce held their monthly online meeting on Aug. 3, where they heard from several people who visited Finland recently to tour the country’s nuclear facilities, including a deep geological repository (DGR) that is under construction.
Committee Chair Jim Gowland welcomed the participants to the meeting and thanked them for joining the tour and preparing presentations to bring back what they learned in Onkalo, Finland.
“I’d really like to acknowledge and thank those individuals from our community that took the time out of their busy schedules to go to Finland on behalf of the Municipality of South Bruce. Not only are you ambassadors of South Bruce, but you are ambassadors of Canada, and I think (from) all reports that it was a great mission.”
Gowland added that the DGR facility “is under construction at this point in time, and it will be brought up that it is not receiving nuclear fuel at this point.”
Community members who went on the trip attended the meeting to provide information on the recent trip. Mark Ireland, Nigel Van Dyk and Mike Niesen, who are South Bruce council members; Justin McKague, Doug Culbert and Alli Meyer are CLC Members (with Culbert being the vice-chair); Barry Parsons and Sheila Whytock, chosen representatives of Willing to Listen, and David Wood, a representative of Protect our Waterways, (POW) all provided comments on the learning experience.
“Another member of POW was selected to attend however they cancelled at the last minute,” according to Community Liaison Committee Project Coordinator for the South Bruce Nuclear Exploration Team, Denny Scott.
The staff members who went on the trip – Dave Rushton and Steve Travale – refrained from participating in the presentations.
Onkalo facilities
The first presentation was on the Onkalo facilities, with Barry Parsons and Mark Ireland presenting.
Parsons began, saying, “First, I would like to thank everybody for giving me the opportunity to attend and see firsthand what they had in Finland. It was a great opportunity. And I think even more importantly than seeing the facility was the opportunity to collaborate with people that were on that tour and see different opinions and views on how they saw this proposal.”
Parsons explained that he was not a scientist nor an engineer.
“I’m a member of the municipality that attended this, and I’m trying to give you as much information as I can,” he said.
Starting with the security at the Onkalo facility, Parsons said it is similar to the Bruce nuclear site in that security badges were required at all entrances. He noted that the security presence during the tour was minimal, as the facility does not yet hold any used nuclear fuel.
He also noted, “It is in place to increase security when they start putting fuel into the site.”
An aerial view of the Finland site showed the repackaging facility and an office-style complex with offices, meeting rooms and changing facilities.
“This is where we first entered in order to get ourselves geared up with the appropriate safety gear for entering the underground facilities,” said Parsons.
Parsons commented on the underground vehicle entry, which wasn’t in the dated photo provided, but he said it looks like an average size driving shed you would see on a rural property.
Describing the descent into the DGR, Parsons said, “The roads aren’t extremely wide, they’re narrow. We took caution to traverse them with two way traffic, there’s a lot of large trucks coming in and out. There’s a few spaces where vehicles can pull over and allow larger traffic to pass.”
Parsons described the road as being on a 10 per cent grade, and they descended to 380 metres deep, a distance of 3.8 kilometres.
The presentation outlined what the delegation viewed while descending:
“Large ventilation ducting visible throughout the facility, fire suppression plumbed into the facilities, and large use of stainless steel for plumbing.”
The tunnel was “not extremely bright but reasonably well lit.” The damp atmosphere was “attributed partly to water seeping in through rock fractures, but also to the use of water to assist in keeping dust at bay and for washing excavated areas for inspection and additional preparations.”
Parsons said, “Some of this is water that does come through the rocks at different elevations, where they are going through different types of raw materials. So, there is a possibility that there is groundwater that can penetrate, even if it’s through the tunnel leading down to the bedrock where they’re getting into the upper portion of the tunnel, not in bedrock yet, there’s a lot of, like, shot plastic concrete that was put on the walls to create the structure necessary for safety and for water retention.”
The presentation noted that “all storage tunnels are first core drilled to verify rock structure before opening up to full size and adjusted in length based on core samples.
Entrance to each storage tunnel is bored with a slightly larger diameter to accommodate the closure plugs. In each storage tunnel, there are several vertical shafts drilled to accommodate the fuel. This is in part due to the higher activity of their fuel and placing it into vertical shafts allows the natural rock to help reduce the gamma radiation until the tunnels are closed.”
The presentation showed a photo of one of the recently excavated tunnels, noting the absence of ventilation ductwork which still needed to be installed and the resulting hazy atmosphere, which was dust.
“You can see the bare rock on the walls. This would be the bedrock where they will be putting in the fuel,” said Parsons. “When they build these tunnels, they first core drill the tunnel and review each core to verify the rock structure, before they open it up to their full size.”
He noted that “if necessary, they adjust the length of the tunnel based on what the core looks like or they may just determine to abandon that particular tunnel and go in a different direction before making any large cuts into rock.”
Parsons described how the tunnels would be closed and sealed after the fuel was placed in its final resting place.
“So the entrance to these tunnels are a slightly larger diameter and that’s to accommodate with what I’m going to call a closer plug but it’s basically the cap that closes this after the fuel is in place and it’s filled with bentonite clay and semi, well considered permanently, closed off,” said Parsons.
He described the difference between the fuel and the substructure designed to house it in Finland compared to the proposed DGR in Canada.
“So, their fuel is a bit hotter than ours because it’s slightly enriched,” said Parsons. “And they also have a slightly different style container that they put the fuel in, we’ll get to that later, but that also has to do with the physical size of the fuel. So the fuel rods are different both physically and radiologically.
“So they have to be putting similar to… a shallow well into the ground and the storage tunnels where the fuel will be lowered into. And that helps provide additional shielding before the tunnel was closed off, because of the gamma radiation that will be emitted from the fuel.”
The underground substructure in Onkalo includes a test tunnel, where they have installed “instrumentation,” to monitor it “to the best of their abilities, up until the point where the instrumentation is expected to finally degrade or decay to the point where they can’t monitor anymore.”
Parsons then described the cap, saying, “It’s an inverse concave type shape that they use in there when you cap it off, and that fits into that large, slightly larger diameter at the end of the tunnel so that it’s permanently embedded into the rock structure.”
Encapsulation Plant
Parsons continued with the presentation on the Finland facilities, speaking briefly about the encapsulation plant where the hot fuel cells are packaged for permanent burial in the DGR.
“So they don’t have any dry fuel storage right now,” said Parsons, “all that fuel is still stored in fuel pools.”
Parsons explained that the fuel arrives “wet” and is transferred to a “hot cell” for further processing.
“So, they put it in their hot cell and they open up the transport flask and begin to remove the fuel. It goes through a drying process before it’s repackaged into the underground repository containers.”
This is done by remotely-operated equipment due to the high radiation levels in the used fuels; Parsons said, “It would be too high for humans to handle it firsthand.”
Parsons added, “So there’s a number of different pieces of equipment in the room that can reach and handle that fuel. I would say it would be much like having something like the Canada space arm, although it seems very large, it’s capable of very intricate tasks. It’s also capable of assisting with possible repairs on any equipment in that room. In the event that something occurred where they needed to do an immediate repair while fuel was exposed.”
After the fuel is placed in the storage canister, it is blended with argon gas, which, according to the Royal Society of Chemistry, “provides an inert atmosphere in which welded metals will not oxidise. Argon is a colourless, odourless gas that is totally inert to other substances. Argon is often used when an inert atmosphere is needed.”
“So once it’s in the container, it’s as unlikely as possible to leak out of that sealed container,” Parsons said.
The process continues at a welding machine station, where the copper outer canister is welded and machined and inspected.
Parsons added, “And eventually, they actually stockpile it, I don’t think I have a note on that. But they have a small warehouse in their hot cell where they place a number of these canisters that are ready for placement in the repository. And when they’re ready, they will lower a number of them down through a lift and that lift would be something similar to the concept proposed at the South Bruce repository.”
This portion of the presentation concluded with an overview of the differences between the Finnish repository and the DGR proposed by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) in Canada.
Rock structure will differ from the sedimentary rock found at the proposed South Bruce location vs. the Igneous Rock at Onkalo.
Main mine access through vehicle traffic tunnel. South Bruce’s proposed access will be via lift/elevator only. Onkalo still uses a lift/elevator for nuclear fuel transport into the mine from the repackaging facility.
Onkalo is located on the same lands as the local nuclear plant, Olkiluoto.
Final fuel storage containers for the NWMO project differ in design from those developed for use in Finland by Posiva for use in Onkalo.
Used fuel from Finland’s Nuclear Fleet has very different physical and radiological characteristics than Canada’s CANDU fleet fuel.
Finland’s geography provides simpler transportation development due to the smaller distance to travel and the opportunity to utilize marine transport better.
Onkalo will place their canisters vertically into vertical “wells” developed into their disposal tunnels.
A press release from the Municipality of South Bruce said, “Presenters detailed the Finnish site selection process and community engagement that took place between 1980-2000. Surveys were conducted in the Municipality of Eurajoki to gauge community feelings towards the project. Using this information, the municipal council determined its community willingness by a vote of council, resulting in a 20-7 vote in favour of hosting the project.
“The municipality had the right to veto the project prior to the construction of new facilities. Eurajoki’s municipal council is to be consulted on any future changes and work collaboratively with STUK (Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority), the nation’s nuclear regulator.
“Finally, presenters provided an overview of the background of both projects, progress timelines and studies undertaken in the process of selecting a host community for the storage of the respective used nuclear fuel.
“More information regarding the tour, including the presentation slides can be found on the Educational Tour in Finland webpage on the municipal website.”