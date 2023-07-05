The recent RAM Rodeo event held in Feversham raised a total of $50,000 for the hospital in Markdale.
A late push from members of Grey Highlands council helped bring the total to the goal of $50,000. At the council’s meeting on July 5, Mayor Paul McQueen announced that the rodeo event had brought in $48,500 to be donated to the Centre Grey Hospital Foundation.
The mayor said the municipality was still accepting donations in a push to get to $50,000 and the seven members of council stepped up with a combined donation of $1,500.
Grey Highlands hosted the third annual rodeo event in Feversham on May 27 and 28. The event this year was the most successful to date. The municipality added additional seating due to the popularity of the previous events.
The event has raised $120,500 for the hospital foundation over three years. This year, the proceeds were up 34 per cent.
McQueen thanked a long list of sponsors for their continued support, most of whom have been involved since the first Grey Highlands RAM Rodeo event in September 2021. Presenting sponsors Robert Porteous and Carrie Russell of Royal Lepage RCR Realty were in attendance. “Our sponsors have played an essential role in making this year’s event as memorable and successful as the previous ones,” said Michele Harris, the municipality’s director of economic and community development.
The mayor also acknowledged the contributions of the volunteers and community groups who dedicated their time and resources. The Feversham Kinsmen, who helped throughout the weekend and held a dance on Saturday night, members of the hospital foundation and municipal staff members were all thanked for their efforts.
“A huge debt of gratitude goes to our community who has supported this event by purchasing tickets and filling the stands throughout the weekend,” said McQueen “It’s a true testament of what we can accomplish by working together.”
During a break in the meeting, a cheque for $50,000 was presented to members of the hospital foundation in front of the recently completed new Markdale Hospital.
With the hospital construction now complete, the staff is busily preparing the facility for the upcoming move and welcoming patients. The hospital doors are slated to open in the fall.