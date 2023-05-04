It was standing room only at the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors meeting April 20, as dozens of residents came to express their concern about – or support for – a regional government plan to address climate change.
About 30 people packed the chambers and another 20 attended the meeting online as the board debated whether to adopt its recently completed Climate Action Plan.
In the end, a motion to delay consideration of adoption of the plan to June was amended to August, to allow for more consultation.
The plan is a series of almost 100 recommendations guiding regional district staff in moving towards policies and practices to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as building community resiliency to climate change. It includes things like encouraging active transportation planning, forest fire mitigation, improving electrical grids, supporting local farming and food security groups, composting, and protecting watersheds, among other measures.
The plan contains no new tax increases or bylaw changes, but rather is “a guidance document, not a regulatory document, and the intention of the plan is to provide staff with direction to engage with [the community] on key areas where we don’t have solutions…” said Sustainability Planner Paris Marshall Smith.
The action plan is the product of several years of meetings and community consultation with various stakeholders, and was due to be adopted by the board at the April meeting.
But after two poorly advertised and poorly attended public consultation meetings in March, concern started to grow among some residents about the plan. At least one petition began circulating calling on the regional district to hold more public consultation meetings. And residents came to the monthly board meeting to push for a delay.
Board Vice-Chair Diane Lockwood thanked the public for coming to hear the debate, and asked people to be constructive when offering feedback on the plan.
“They can write down, not just that they don’t like it, but what they actually want to see or what they wouldn’t like to see. It would be really helpful for all of us directors who hear this kind of thing,” she said. “… We’re elected because of you, we want to hear from you, and that’s how we work.”
Pushback
Residents stayed in the room after the board’s decision to delay adoption, to offer their opinion about the plan.
Many of the concerns expressed were not so much about the plan itself, but about the larger issues of cost, impact on the economy, the efficiency of the plan, or to suggest other means the RD could take to assess the region’s environmental impact.
One man viewed the plan as an attempt by local government to grab power.
The plan “will use changes in land use bylaws in order to modify behaviour. This is in fact social engineering, which will likely infringe on the rights of residents,” he said. “Infringing on the rights of residents isn’t in the mandate of the RDCK, and when challenged, will likely invoke the doctrine of ultra vires.” If the RD was found to be ultra vires (trying to exercise power outside its mandate) “there could be serious legal and financial repercussions for the RDCK,” the man cautioned. (Staff noted the RD does have the legislative power to regulate land use.)
Others raised issues like lack of clean water at a local school or EV battery waste, while some aired their view that the plan was part of a wider strategy by international governments and elites to control people.
“Do some research. You are following the same footsteps [as international organizations],” said one woman. “We don’t want to be run by billionaires, but by Canadians. Do some homework. Look into it.”
“We’re being duped into this public buy-in,” added another man. “There is no climate emergency. There is no global warming. It is pushed-media propaganda for decades. And this is what it is all about… I would like you to reconsider where this is coming from and how important it is.”
But not every comment was against the plan.
“I am really concerned about climate change,” said one speaker addressing the board online. “I would like to see us go ahead and take climate action. Thank you for your work and I’d like to see this plan go ahead.”
“I support the plan and attempts to do something real,” said another man who said he was a medical doctor. “Cancer is the perfect equivalent to climate change. The longer we wait, the more radical the treatment and the poorer the prognosis.”
Next steps
Public question period timed out before all the speakers had a chance to talk, but directors noted the public meetings being planned will give people ample opportunity to provide feedback. In the meantime, the board had other issues to discuss.
“You’re all welcome to come back after lunch as we continue with our 700-page agenda,” quipped vice-chair Lockwood.
Their message delivered, the crowd drifted away after the board broke for lunch.
It will be up to local area directors to work with staff to settle the time and place for meetings in their local areas. The issue hasn’t generated a lot of controversy for some directors, while others like Area H’s Walter Popoff said he was going to request up to six meetings for the public to discuss the action plan.