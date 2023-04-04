Free tickets are available to Kanehsata’kehró:non who want to attend the Indigenous Performing Arts Festival in St. Jerome, which will feature a work by A’nó:wara Dance Theatre, led by Kanien’kehá:ka artist Barbara Diabo.
“For hundreds of years, our culture – our arts if you want to say – were either illegal or discouraged, repressed, put aside,” said Diabo. “Now that we’re beginning to open up more and more spaces to retake our rightful place, I think it’s so important.”
The full-length dance piece, Sky Dancers, details the 1907 Quebec Bridge disaster, which killed 75 ironworkers – 33 from Kahnawake, including Diabo’s own great-grandfather.
“I feel it’s really important to get this story out there because so many people don’t know our stories. And this is a story of courage. This is a story of our contributions to the world, a story of survival and resilience, and I think it’s important that people see that side of us.”
Diabo’s piece will be presented on April 12 as part of the festival, which runs at Theatre Gilles-Vigneault from April 11-16.
“I really hope that people from Kanesatake come,” said Diabo, noting that the piece is accessible even for those who are not accustomed to going to see dance performances.
The Kahnawa’kehró:non who came out to a Montreal performance of Sky Dancers expressed pride in seeing such an important story come to life on stage. “I had one elder come up to me and say ‘I grew up in this story, but I never really thought about what happened to the women after the bridge disaster’ because I’ve created a whole story around it,” said Diabo.
It’s all these human stories that resonated most with her as she did the exhaustive research required to do the tale justice.
“It’s one thing to know the story and read about it, an article on it for example, but to really understand the real people behind it, then we can truly relate to it on a deeper level. That made it so personal,” she said.
While there is a discount for Indigenous patrons, a number of free tickets are available to Kanehsata’kehró:non through Kanesatake Economic and Business Development.
“We’re trying to help connect Kanehsata’kehró:non to outside events and activities as part of our efforts in tourism development and building relations with the community and outside groups,” said tourism development officer Caira Nicholas.
According to festival co-curator Catherine Dagenais-Savard, who is Wendat, this was done because Kanesatake is the Indigenous community closest to the theatre.
“It’s my first time that I’m a curator,” said Dagenais-Savard, who is also a dance artist. “It’s a big challenge for myself, but I know we need that for all the Indigenous communities. We need to be there and to share our arts.”
She noted that it is rare for Quebec institutions to centre Indigenous art this way and suggested the performances could benefit Kanehsata’kehró:non youth.
“I think we hope it will inspire them, and maybe it will light a spark to maybe be a part of that or to recognize themselves in the story,” said Dagenais-Savard. “Sometimes shows heal, also. I think it will be powerful, if they come.”
Much of the festival’s narrative programming is in French, so English-speaking Kahnawa’kehró:non may prefer the music and dance offerings, such as Sky Dancers, which comes highly recommended by Dagenais-Savard.
“There are so many Indigenous artists in it, on stage, from different nations. I love how she navigates between traditions and stories and historical events, and contemporary arts also,” said Dagenais-Savard. “I love how there’s a dialogue between those aspects or worlds.”