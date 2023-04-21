In case you haven’t heard, one of Wakaw’s own firefighters has been nominated to be in Saskatchewan’s 2024 Fire Fighters calendar. Over the years the calendar has featured firefighters from across the province including larger cities as well as the small communities that make up our great province and this year Wakaw’s Cullen Giesbrecht is in the running for next year’s calendar! It would be amazing to see Wakaw’s support as home town support is always the strongest! An exceptional lineup of 16 firefighters are battling for a spot on the calendar with all the proceeds going to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation. Funds are raised through purchasing each year’s calendar, through voting, $20 buys 40 votes for your favourite firefighter, and also through buying a viewing pass to see the Video Profiles of the contestants on the website.
For those who may not know Cullen, firefighting is in his DNA. He grew up seeing his dad, who is a firefighter and a paramedic with the Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire and Rescue, serving his community and there was never any doubt, Cullen said, that he was going to be a firefighter. He loved spending every single second he could at the firehall with his dad. From a young age firefighting was a passion for Cullen and now that passion has only grown stronger, and he feels that it is a great honour to be able to live out his lifelong dream everyday.
If anyone has dreamt of becoming a firefighter or first responder, Cullen highly encourages you to pursue that goal! It can take a lot of hard work, he says, but being able to give back to your community makes everything worth it.
This is the twentieth edition of the Saskatchewan Fire Fighters calendar, but it is produced by an organization that was newly established seven years ago in 2017. New people and processes were added, and a new organizational structure introduced. Prior to the 2018 edition, the calendar was administered through a different charity, who handled and approved expenses associated with the project. Retailers, fire fighters, and sponsors sent money directly to that charity and they handled all the financial matters associated with the project. The previous charity partner and their affiliated association also restricted which fire fighters could participate in the project. With the change 7 years ago not only did the calendar project partner with a new charity, but participation in the calendar project was opened up to include all firefighters in the province including other Professional/Career Fire Fighters and Volunteer Fire Fighters. As a result, the calendar now better represents the real face of Saskatchewan firefighters.
And 100% of the proceeds go to Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation!
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation (JPCHF) is dedicated to raising funds for the enhancement of maternal and children’s healthcare and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, where they provide funding for purchasing life-saving medical equipment, and realizing research and education goals today, and into the future. Charitable Tax Receipts can be issued by the Foundation for donations of $40 or greater when placed online and selecting that option. Having been partners since the organizational change in 2017, the Saskatchewan Fire Fighters Calendar group and the JPCHF have a written agreement to ensure all proper measures are taken toward accountability and through which the Saskatchewan Fire Fighters Calendar group has committed to donating 100% of proceeds to the JPCHF and will not retain any portion of the proceeds as profit or compensation.
At a time when dollars are tight, it is important to know that the money raised through the calendar project is not paying for administrative and other hidden costs. As with any large fundraiser, there are of course costs, however through the donations of corporate sponsors, those costs are kept to a minimum and no large costs or any kind of percentage are paid to a production or marketing company, even the photography services are fully donated. JPCHF has reviewed the costs and is comfortable in continuing as they have for the past seven years, to work with the group and have publicly voiced its excitement with the continued partnership with the Saskatchewan Fire Fighters Calendar.
The calendar project is made possible through the committee members and Fire Fighters who donate their time and the goal of the project is to do everything possible to improve the lives of children and families in need. Without the support of the communities in all corners of this province, it would not be possible. The Fire Fighters donate their time to make a difference in the lives of others, will you?
The final selection will be held at a special event on Saturday, April 22 in the Casino Regina Show Lounge in Regina. In addition to the votes purchased online, each member of the audience will also have the chance to cast their votes for which 12 firefighters will be featured on the 2024 calendar. If you are going to be in Regina on Saturday, there might still be some individual tickets available. Check the website saskfirefighterscalendar.com under the tab Selection Night to find out.
What better way to end this article than with Cullen’s own words, “I would just like to say that I am absolutely honoured to be a part of this great cause. I’ve heard lots of great things over the years about the Jim Pattison’s Children’s Hospital Foundation and I was looking for a way to help out and give back to this amazing cause. It’s been great being part of the Saskatchewan Firefighters Calendar selection process and the amount of support I have received from the community of Wakaw, and [the] surrounding area has been amazing. I would just like to encourage everybody to get out and vote for this cause. All of the proceeds are going to such a good cause in our home province with the Children’s Hospital. Every cent is another opportunity for them to do great things to help support our children.”
The choice is yours, folks! Who do you want to see on the 2024 Saskatchewan Fire Fighters Calendar?
Voting is still open at saskfirefighterscalendar.com/vote