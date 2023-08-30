Members of Drumheller Fire Department, along with EMS and RCMP, attended a call for a house fire in the 1100 block of 2 Avenue West in Newcastle around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, August 29. Fire crews worked quickly to knock out the fire with members grappling with the blaze with hoses while also tackling it from overhead with the ladder truck. At this time the cause of the fire has not been determined, and it is unknown whether there were any injuries.

