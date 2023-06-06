A Bjorkdale athlete is the only one from the North East School Division to bring home a gold medal from track and field provincials.
Daniellyn Johnson, a Grade 9 student, competed in intermediate girls discus at the 2023 SHSAA Track and Field Provincials held in Regina from June 2 to 4 and finished in first place with a throw of 28.71 metres. Her throw was two metres further than the second place finisher.
It was her first throw that won her the gold medal. Her mother Lori-Ann Johnson said it was nerve racking watching all the other competitors throw and wait for their distance and score.
When asked what her personal best has been, Daniellyn Johnson said, “I have thrown 34 metres in discus before, so I was nervous as the other competitors were making their last throws. I really enjoyed the whole experience and it was so much fun to be there. My mom and cousin were there watching and made it special.”
She also competed in shotput and finished seven in the province.
Grace Mohr of Bjorkdale also attended provincial track in the 800 and 1,500 metre races. Grace took off 30 seconds on her personal best time and finished 15th in the province in the 1,500 metre. Mohr also ran in the 800 metre and took off 10 second on her personal best time and finished 16th in the province.
Penny Mohr, who is the track and field coach for both girls said, “Daniellyn is an amazing athlete but an even better person. I am proud to coach this amazing young lady.”
Penny is also proud of her daughter Grace, who made personal best times in both her races at the Provincials.
The athletes from the NESD who medalled at provincial track and field were: