Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce gave advice to city council aimed at increasing their focus on economic growth. The city’s four-year strategic plan was then amended and adopted by city council on July 17. Charla Robinson, chamber president, says the way the consultation worked was they were provided with a survey asking for feedback on what was proposed for the strategic plan. “We had an opportunity to provide some perspective around how the language could be broadened out to be more inclusive of economic growth,” she said, adding the plans involved a series of pillars. “In each of the pillars, we talked about how the language could be modified based on the original suggestion to expand more to focus on economic growth in each area.” The city’s proposed pillars include the Maamawe All Together, which is about honoring truth and reconciliation for the future. The second is about safety and well-being for a healthy, safe and strong community. The third pillar was for prosperity, sustainability and advancing a thriving economy and environment. “As part of the council discussion, they actually added a fourth pillar that is specific to growth where they were going to redirect back to the administration to add more specifics around what we are looking for in growth,” Robinson said. “We are waiting to see what that looks like in the actual document, but we’re pleased with that direction.” As part of the discussions, Robinson says her business advocacy group also provided city council with the results of a survey from its members regarding the potential tax levy increase. City administration is recommending a 6.57-per cent gross tax levy increase, which represents the increase in city spending that will be funded through tax revenues. This equates to six per cent net after growth, which factors in new properties or assessments that will offset the cost increase. The Chamber survey asked its members, “What level of tax levy increase do you consider reasonable in this economic environment?” The survey showed 19 per cent agree with the six per cent increase and 24 per cent of respondents thought it should be no more than five per cent. Another 36 per cent of respondents thought it should be no more than four per cent and 22 per cent of the respondents voted for other means. “We provided them with a perspective of our members based on the survey result,” Robinson said. “Council had that discussion last Monday night (July 24) and has directed city administration for a 5.5 per cent net after growth, tax levy increase. So now it’s back to administration to do the work to actually put together a budget that they’ll bring back in the new year for further budget discussion and debate.” Robinson added that “it’s pretty high level” at this point. “We were happy to be able to have the opportunity to provide some feedback so that they can get a bit of a pulse of where the business community is at,” she said. Robinson pointed out that they have been hearing from members “for quite some time” that Thunder Bay’s taxes are higher for businesses compared to other similar jurisdictions. “We’re on the higher range of taxes for business properties when compared to other Ontario municipalities,” she said. “(The chamber ) has been saying for many years that we think that council needs to do more to try to reduce the tax levy increase each year because we are becoming competitive based on a number of factors. But certainly tax, the tax levy is one of those pieces that result in costs to residents and to businesses.” Robinson says the chamber is always communicating to city council, urging them to find efficiencies and savings in their spending so that the tax levy doesn’t continue to grow significantly year over year.
Push for economic growth receives attention at city hall
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
