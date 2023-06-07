MULGRAVE – Leonard MacDonald served as mayor of the Town of Mulgrave for almost a quarter of a century, from 1987 to 2008. And in this, the centennial year of the town’s incorporation, he will be honoured with the naming of the entrance to the wharf in Mulgrave as Leonard MacDonald Way during the annual Scotia Days Festival in July.
Mayor Ron Chisholm brought this news to the regular council meeting in Mulgrave on June 5. He said discussions with the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation had secured the request for the name change.
As rain continues to fall in much of the province, dampening many of the wildfires that have consumed some areas for more than a week, Mulgrave’s Deputy Mayor Krista Luddington said that she would urge town residents to be vigilant and recommended, “that folks review that [fire prevention] bylaw as well as the provincial guidelines coming out.”
In other related business, Mulgrave is looking for a new EMO [emergency management office] coordinator. Vince Power, who holds the position, would like to step down from the role. The town will soon be actively seeking a person to take on the position.
Mulgrave recently closed a competition for a position at the water treatment facility. None of the applicants who responded to the first round of the competition fit the requirements of the job to the town’s satisfaction.
“There are very specific requirements for that position because it is water and wastewater. And, in the past, we’ve been very fortunate that the last couple of employees that we had, they were also electricians. Not that that was a requirement but it’s a strong asset. Because we didn’t receive the folks who had the proper requirements for the position, there could be the potential to go a couple of different ways on that, so stay tuned,” Luddington told The Journal.