MT. BRYDGES - The rules around the Caradoc Housing corporation run by Strathroy-Caradoc were clarified as it looks for members of the public to join its board.
Legal counsel Wayne Meagher presented how it should be run at the Apr. 17 council meeting after transparency around the apartment building in Mt. Brydges was an election issue last fall.
While not-for-profits can have closed meetings, Meagher said Caradoc Housing falls under the Municipal Act, meaning its default is to have open meetings unless personal privacy or “undue risk to the corporation” is an issue. Reports also need to be given to the public.
“There was a few of us that didn’t understand (how the corporation worked) so it was really nice to see this,” said Coun. Sandi Hipple.
In another report, the municipality is still waiting for the county to approve a $1.1 million loan and is using the future needs reserve to cover the amount needed for the mortgage on the apartment building due at the end of April. The final pricetag is likely $11 million including “soft costs,” according to acting CAO and director of finance William Dakin.
Coun. Donna Pammer acknowledged the frustration felt by residents and council.
“But I think we can’t lose sight of the fact that this is a project that our community desperately needs. People are in desperate need of some affordable housing and some more units,” said Pammer.