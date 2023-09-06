The Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre (SMPC) has introduced several new Try-It type activities for the community to come out, experience, and see if they enjoy.
The goal for the team is to continuously offer new ways to enhance physical literacy in the community, as well as to have activities for people to experiment with and stay active.
“What we are hoping is that people come try some things, (and) find something that they like. Aug. 30, we did fencing and we brought in Ares Fencing from Calgary,” said Elizabeth Charlesworth, who spoke on behalf of the SMPC. “Hopefully someone tried fencing and liked it and wanted to sign up for fencing.”
The SMPC had previously received a Reach Each and Everyone grant, which allows the facility to host activities for people to come in and try new things – particularly that have never been offered before.
Another example of a new activity for the SMPC was hosting rugby Aug. 29 in partnership with Alberta Rugby, who will also be involved with the Try-It rugby at the SMPC for the next several weeks.
Activities that are offered through the Reach Each and Everyone grant are able to be adapted to all ages and physical abilities, and are always free for the community to drop in and try out.
“We get to pay for people to come into the facility and try (sports) and it is going to help the community be able to access sports where they normally would not be able to access,” said Charlesworth. “The last few events we had, I think because it was during the summer, we only had a few people come out and try them, but we are hoping now that it is back to school and people are looking for sports to try, they will come out in the evening after they are done work and eating.”
For activities that people in attendance do not know how to do, there will be folks on hand able to teach newcomers how to play and how to use the equipment.
Charlesworth said she was excited to see someone who, during a lacrosse Try-It event, went from having never played the sport before to signing up for a lacrosse camp following the event after enjoying it so much.
Try-it events are also a perfect opportunity to come out and meet people who are interested in the same sport, so it can be a time to make new friends and establish new connections.
A full list of activities through the SMPC, what times they are happening, and how to sign up is available through the Town of Strathmore website.