Quiet and relaxed the day after his election victory, Penetanguishene mayor-elect Doug Rawson prepared some follow-up chores to wind down.
“Today, just some thank you letters to people, and collect our signs,” said Rawson when reached at his home.
He attended the Penetanguishene Curling Club last night along with immediate family, friends and supporters.
“I’m humbled, I’m excited, and I’m looking forward to this next step of the journey with this new elected council,” Rawson expressed.
"My campaign was all about engaging with the community; I started in May, trying to listen and learn what the community’s wants, needs and aspirations are. No obstacles because I made it a mission to connect with as many people as I could, and I nearly hit 3,500 doors.”
Readying for the upcoming term, Rawson said he had already touched base with some of the incoming councilors to hear their goals and objectives for the town’s future.
Rawson also set up an informal meet-and-greet for residents to get introduced to their newly-elected officials.
“This Sunday, October 30 at 3 p.m., I’ve invited all of our council-elect to meet at the Penetanguishene Curling Club, (and have) the community come and meet the members. Then everyone who’s been elected has an opportunity to extend another thank you to everybody, and just hear more of everyone’s thoughts and ideas.
“If anyone would like to meet their council-elect… I want everyone to meet the team,” said Rawson.
The Penetanguishene Curling Club is located at 8 Owen St. adjacent to Rotary Champlain Wendat Park at the waterfront.