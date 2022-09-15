If you want the world to change, you have to be the change you want to see in the world – and McGill University’s Family Medicine department is hoping to do just that with its creation of an Indigenous space in its offices, which was officially unveiled Tuesday night in downtown Montreal.
The creation of that space should have a number of benefits for Indigenous students, Indigenous people seeking health care and those interested in learning more about the Indigenous cultures and ways of living that are woven throughout Canada’s cultural tapestry, McGill assistant professor Alex McComber said.
“The space is designed to be kind of cultural centre – a place for exchange and dialogue between students, professors, scholars and even non-academics, as well as for Indigenous students," said McComber, whose resides in Kahnawake.
The department is hoping to have the new space bear fruit in three ways, McComber said.
“We want to be able to educate non-Indigenous participants about Indigenous cultures, languages and traditions, so professionals can begin to reflect on how they interact with Indigenous communities and clients. We hope to see some transformations of the individual to deliver more sensitive and respectful care, and we hope to offer Indigenous students a place to be interested in family medicine. Indigenous students are under-represented in the faculty of health and at McGill University, and in the health sector,” he said, adding the third goal of creating the Indigenous space is to identify Indigenous professionals who might be able to find themselves on a tenure track at McGill.
“We want to create a track for an academic who would be tenured,” McComber said. He and fellow Indigenous professor Richard Budgell – an Inuk from Labrador – are not candidates because they further along in their careers, but that the department would like to identify an Indigenous scholar who might be able to grab tenure –and have access to the research grants that come along with that.
“We’re building the nest for that,” McComber added.
The new space is located inside the McGill Family Medicine faculty, located at 5858 Cote des Neiges Rd. in the western part of downtown Montreal.
McComber said getting more Indigenous students interested in family medicine will help break down barriers between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in the health-care system.
The death of Joyce Echaquan in a Joliette hospital two years ago has prompted many in the health-care field to call for more Indigenous representation – and McComber thinks that is exactly the right way to go. In addition, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report indicated that education and health care are intertwined and this is a great way to get more Indigenous students practising family medicine, he said
“Right on. Hopefully, by next fall we will have more Indigenous students in the department and I think this is an excellent way to do that,” McComber said.