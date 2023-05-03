Curve Lake First Nation and three local townships — Selwyn, North Kawartha and Trent Lakes — will be reinstating their annual joint council meetings in September to discuss common issues, opportunities and challenges.
“The opportunity really would be for community updates and information sharing and to learn about each other. There may be a specific topic that we may want to highlight but generally that’s what the purpose of the meetings have been in the past,” said Angela Chittick, manager of community and corporate services and clerk for Selwyn Township, at a recent council meeting.
The once-a-year meetings have been happening in one form or another since 2013 when Selwyn and Curve Lake held their first joint council meeting. In 2015, Trent Lakes was included, and then there was a pause throughout the pandemic.
Trent Lakes council resurrected the idea at a March meeting when it passed a motion to invite Selwyn and Curve Lake to restart the consultations, and to also invite North Kawartha this time around.
Staff from Curve Lake First Nation, Trent Lakes, North Kawartha Township and Selwyn Township have already met to discuss ideas, said Chittick, and are recommending Trent Lakes be the host this year with a meeting at the Lakehurst Hall on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. which will be open to the public.
Every year the meetings would rotate among each of the communities over the four-year term of council.
Selwyn Deputy Mayor Ron Black said he would like to have the Trent-Severn Waterway and Parks Canada lake management plan on the agenda, “so they could give us an update … I think the residents, certainly in Ennismore, would be interested in getting some information as well.”
“From what I understand it’s not being well communicated at this moment,” he said.
The lake management plan was something that Parks Canada committed to work on over a number of years as a result of community concerns for safe navigable waters amid the proliferation of wild rice, Black said in a later interview with The Examiner.
“I do understand it’s not a municipal issue, but we have a lot of taxpayers that have had some challenging times with it as well, as you know,” he told council.
“The residents of Curve Lake have had challenging times around it, too, because it’s had a big impact on those relationships, unfortunately. I want to make sure that everybody’s getting as much information as they can so they understand where it’s going.”
Chittick said Parks Canada is aware that Selwyn Township wants to be kept up to date on the matter.
“The discussions on the lake management plan, in particular the wild rice matter, are seen as a nation to nation discussion between Parks Canada, the government of Canada and Curve Lake First Nation,” said Chittick, who advised against having it on the joint meeting agenda.
“So we really don’t want to get in the way of that and we have very clearly expressed that council would like to see the residents’ concerns taken into consideration as part of the process and in conversations with Parks Canada staff.”
Black told The Examiner his request was for an update from Parks Canada and the Trent-Severn Waterway on their operational and capital plans following the latest federal budget.
“The Trent Severn Waterway is one of the most important assets to business and tourism in Peterborough County and communication should be a priority for all four councils.”
He would also like Parks Canada to provide an update on the Pigeon Lake management plan and the shelved Burleigh Falls dam rehabilitation in North Kawartha, he said.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.