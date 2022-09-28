Josie Saddleback had a busy weekend, dancing at Pride in the Park before rushing off to get to the demonstration powwow hosted by the Miywasin Friendship Centre at the Saamis Tepee.
Saddleback danced in the grand opening, performed two solo jingle dances, a finale with all the dancers at the powwow and then in the open dance where spectators joined in.
“The jingle dance is a healing dance and I am spreading healing whenever I perform,” Saddleback said. The demonstration powwow was the second time she danced with her father, Kelly Saddleback, who is a “storyteller whoÂ speaks fluent Cree, he is a pipe carrier, and he is rich of culture and knowledge.”
When younger and living on the Samson Cree Nation in Treaty 6 territory, Saddleback used to dance. Moving to Medicine Hat in Grade 6 interrupted her connection to her culture and dancing. Last year, after buying a red jingle dress that called to her, Saddleback returned to her dancing journey.
While she wished she’d started sooner, the journey has been a good one for her in the past year and she hopes to expand into other women’s dances in the future.
Along with dancing, Saddleback also makes jewelry. Her jewelry is permanently on sale at the Copper Leaf CafÃ© in Medicine Hat and she also travels to summer markets throughout the summer.
“I started making jewelry three years ago and going to smaller markets in Eastend and Shaunavon.”
At a night market in Edmonton, Saddleback’s cousin encouraged her to join the market, and she is glad she did.
Saddleback graduated with a diploma in business administration from Medicine Hat College. For more information about her see https://www.tourismmedicinehat.com/features/josie-saddleback-jingle-dancer-and-jewelry-artist.