Next week’s Gananoque council meeting will serve as Inauguration Day for the new administration, with several new faces set to appear in the town’s council chambers.
The reason for this – the Gananoque public voting in a new mayor in John Beddows, along with newcomers to the councillors' seats, Vicki Leaky, Anne-Marie Koiner, Colin Brown and Patrick Kirby.
The familiar faces around the council table will be those of David Osmond and Matt Harper, the only two councillors from the previous administration who sought and earned re-election.
Tuesday’s Inauguration Day meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Items on Tuesday’s agenda include discussion regarding the 2023 council conventions/KMS/travel budget; discussion regarding a notice to be placed in local media and the town’s website advising citizens the opportunity to serve on various committees of council, advisory panels and other boards and bodies; the 2023 council meeting schedule; and a 2022 Community Grant request from Hay-Mont Arts Inc. for an art show to be held at the Firehall Theatre on Dec. 4
Inauguration Day for TLTI
The same day Gananoque welcomes in a new administration to its council chambers, the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands will hold its Inauguration Day, although it will have a different feel from Gananoque’s.
That’s because all councillors in TLTI from the previous term secured enough votes in this year’s municipal election to earn re-election.
They include Brian Mabee, Jeff Lackie, Terry Fodey for Ward 1; Mark Jamison and Gordon Ohlke for Ward 2; and Brock Gorrell for Ward 3.
The township's Mayor, Corinna Smith-Gatcke, was acclaimed for a second term.
