About 45 people attended a presentation in Burk's Falls explaining why electric vehicles are a healthy alternative to fossil-fueled vehicles.
The Sundridge-based group Almaguin Climate Action organized the meeting which included nine area owners of electric cars displaying their vehicles outside the Burk's Falls, Armour and Ryerson Memorial Arena where the presentation took place.
One of the owners was Pam Dunlop of Baysville, near Huntsville, who showcased her KIA Soul.
Dunlop, who is retired, told the Nugget she charges her vehicle at home about 95 percent of the time and that the charging occurs during off peak hours so the electricity costs are minimal.
The remaining times she will use public charging stations.
Dunlop said she “has no regrets” switching to an electric vehicle.
She has had no issues and the Soul provides “an excellent drive”.
Dunlop picked up her KIA Soul last June so she's had the opportunity to test it in very warm and cold weather. She found that during the summer she can get about 300 kilometres on a full charge if she doesn't use the air conditioning.
During the winter the range on a full charge is about 225 kilometres using minimal heat to keep warm during the drive.
Dunlop's only complaint is that more work needs to be done to increase the number of charging stations.
“The infrastructure needs a lot of help,” she said.
Inside the arena, the public heard from Joseph Vella of Ryerson who bought a Tesla Model 3 two years ago.
Like Dunlop, Vella has no regrets making the switch to an electric vehicle telling the audience that despite costing $51,000, his Tesla has saved him thousands of dollars in fuel and maintenance costs and it's the best vehicle he has ever owned.
Vella said electric vehicles require no oil related products or maintenance like changing oil filters nor will you ever run into an oil pump failure.
He said electric motors are quiet and result in less vibrations to the vehicle.
Vella said this is significant because constant vibrations in fossil-driven vehicles are a main cause for parts breakdowns.
With an electric vehicle Vella said the owner doesn't have to worry about a catalytic converter, muffler, valves, pistons or belts since they aren't present in an electric vehicle and will never have to be replaced.
Vella says because of where the equipment is placed in the Tesla, there is a lower centre of gravity which he said results in “tremendous handling”.
Vella says batteries for electric vehicles have improved significantly and in the case of his Model 3, it's designed to last 600,000 kilometres.
“The car will likely have worn out before you ever have to replace the battery,” Vella said.
He adds the efficiencies of the batteries have also improved.
For example, he can get a full battery charge at home at a cost of $4.
Vella told the audience not to believe the hype that the existing electric grid would not be able to handle the extra demand if suddenly nearly everyone switched to an electric vehicle.
Vella said the grid experiences peak times during the working day.
The demand falls off tremendously when people have gone home after work and it's during this off peak time when people will charge their electric cars and trucks.
Vella said electric vehicles make vacations cheaper.
Last year he and his wife travelled to Sydney Nova Scotia, put 5,600 kilometres on the Model 3 and charging the battery at various points and locations during the round trip cost a total of $266.
This included recharging the battery at public charging stations.
Vella has found the public charging system is not as reliable as Tesla's infrastructure and like Dunlop also said there is a need for more charging stations.
Al Bottomley, the spokesperson for Almaguin Climate Action said the technology is still relatively new but added we will see more charging stations.
He said there is a lot of disinformation about electric vehicles and Canada remains behind many other countries in embracing electric vehicles.
Bottomley said China is expected to produce six million electric vehicles this year and India is on the verge of becoming a major producer.
He urged the audience to lobby their MPP and MP to bring more electric vehicles to Canada.
During 2022 Almaguin Climate Action appeared before the local town councils asking each municipality, if possible, to consider buying an electric vehicle when it's time to replace their current combustion engine cars and trucks.
At some point Bottomley will again appear before the Almaguin town councils and explain the need to get municipal buildings off energy sources like natural gas as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Bottomley said the climate group will also soon hold another public meeting which will focus on getting people to stop heating their homes with fossil fuels.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter working out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.