TEMAGAMI - December programming has been set for the Temagami arena.
The arena has had little activity through the pandemic and efforts are now underway to get people to start coming back again.
Parks and recreation co-ordinator John Shymko has been polling the community "to pinpoint what people want" and is now offering a program which he hopes will attract arena users.
He said he left a position as Temagami councillor to take up the role of parks and recreation co-ordinator because "I felt I could do more for the community through enhancing lifestyle than through politics."
Most recently he spearheaded a Halloween activity for the community which attracted 1,300 visitors, which far exceeds the community's own population.
He is now spearheading a Christmas event, and drawing in ideas and volunteers.
"This is the place I have chosen to make my final stop, so it would make sense to make it the best place to be that I can. As beautiful as the geography of Temagami is, and as magical as its aura is, it's the people and social infrastructure that ultimately make it a place worth staying on."
He is encouraging people to come out to the activities at the arena and will be monitoring the community response.
"If we can count on people utilizing a program, we will work to keep it running."
The December arena schedule has been posted. Public skating for all ages takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $3 per person.
Adult pick-up hockey will be taking place on the evenings of Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. at $7 per person.
He encourages people to "like" the town's parks and recreation Facebook page to stay up-to-date with announcements.