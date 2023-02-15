SHERBROOKE – Daily openings at Sherbrooke Village may be a thing of the past, at least for now, as the living museum heads into its 15th straight year without a provincial budget increase, says Executive Director York Lethbridge.
Lethbridge made the comment in an interview with The Journal last week following job postings at the facility for a director of visitor experience and a curator of cultural resources responsible for, among other things, “navigating the complexities of working within the Nova Scotia Museum framework.”
Said Lethbridge: “As a group, [we] haven’t received any increase in operating funding for 14 years, and that makes it very difficult to plan.”
Still, he added, “We are planning to maintain the five-day-per-week schedule that we have established. We just don’t have the resources — financial, human, or otherwise — to get back to that seven-day-per-week operation.”
Lethbridge said Sherbrooke Village, which provides full-time and seasonal employment for more than 100 people in the area and opens for the season in June, received a little more than $1.7 million in its operating grant last year, approximately $500,000 shy of its budget of $2.2 million.
“The difference is covered by self-generated revenue — what we receive in admissions, what we get through the gift shops, sales of artists work and products, things like. But we have a zero-balanced budget that we present to the ministry [Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage] every year, and we try to stick as closely to that as possible. If we have surplus funds at the end of the fiscal year, those go back to the government.”
The arrangement can be problematic, he explained. “It’s challenging because our largest cost is human resources, which happens very early on in our fiscal year. My challenge is to try and stretch a season with resources that are simply not going as far as they used to. That means trying to figure out how much money we’re actually going to earn and whether or not we can actually extend our season and do other interesting things.”
According to Lethbridge, the cost of the two positions is being covered by funds already factored into this year’s operating budget. “It’s a very small restructuring within the organization given that we [already] have vacancies [to fill],” he said.
The visitor experience job requires someone who will “serve as an organizational champion, internally and externally, for expanding public engagement with Nova Scotia’s unique and authentic heritage.” This person is “committed to bringing an equity focus to work within the museum by seeking to understand and break down barriers to access and increase inclusion in our spaces, services and heritage interpretation.”
The curator of cultural resources will “provide a world-class museum experience, ensuring the highest standard in living history interpretation to thousands of visitors annually … strive to sustain and improve systems, protocols, and facilities for the care of the collection, exhibits, and heritage spaces consistent with the museum’s strategic priorities,” and “navigate the complexities of working within the Nova Scotia Museum framework.”
Said Lethbridge: “I like being creative. I like stretching organizations in ways to … develop a more inclusive program. And so, bringing in a curator of cultural resources … can address some of the holes in our existing program.”
He added: “Of course, our flexibility and innovation are always balanced against the cost of doing business, when we’re unable to stretch the operating dollars that much further.”