Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMISKAMING SHORES - The Haileybury Food Bank is busy helping people who need food assistance, says volunteer Lynda Thisdelle.
The food bank serves 100 households a month, which has risen about ten per cent in the last year, she said.
“Most of the people are on different programs,” she said in a telephone interview.
Assistance programs, such as the Ontario Disability Support Program, are “nowhere near sufficient if you are paying rent,” she said.
The food bank volunteers are also experiencing the rising price of gas for their trips to the grocery store to purchase food to stock the shelves, she added.
The need to purchase food from local grocery stores has increased because of recent delays in delivery of food from the Northern Ontario Food Bank Hub in Cochrane.
Feed Ontario confirmed in a telephone interview that it has experienced problems, such as transportation, affecting the delivery of food and meat to food bank hubs such as the one in Cochrane.
Cochrane Food Bank manager Kathy Beaton, who is responsible for redistributing the food she receives from Feed Ontario to 16 northern food banks, said she has now received the most recent supply of food from Feed Ontario in Toronto, but at the time of the interview she hadn't received meat for two or three months.
With these kinds of challenges, local food banks such as Haileybury and Cochrane, and other small northern communities, are finding it necessary to purchase food at retail prices, if they can afford the items.
Both Beaton and Thisdelle state that the increase in need at food banks is because support provided to people on government assistance is inadequate.
"The small towns are struggling the most because they don't have the funding and they don't have the big stores," said Beaton.
She said the food banks "keep track of who is struggling the most" and convey that data back to Link to Feed as an indicator of whether social assistance programs are adequate.
"We need to keep track of that so we can get more funding for them," she said.
Meanwhile, at the Haileybury Food Bank, food and cash donations are welcomed.
“Any money we receive is for purchasing food,” said Thisdelle.
She commended the volunteers manning the Haileybury Food Bank.
“The group we have is awesome.”