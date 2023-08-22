Drainage in Tiny should go a little smoother soon, as two improvement project tenders were looked at during a recent committee of the whole meeting.
The two recommended tenders were briefly discussed by township staff.
“This report pertains to two tenders for some drainage works; both of these are along Champlain Road,” said public works engineering manager Jean-François Robitaille.
“One’s at Minnie Stalker Trail, where there’s a drainage pipe that goes under private property that’s due for a replacement, so we’re going to do some changes to get away from the private property and correct some drainage issues that occur when we have more intense storms up the hill there.”
The recommended option by staff was to award the tender to Stouffville-based Ratcliff Excavating & Grading for $164,225, plus HST. Its bid came in below the allotted budget by roughly $61,000.
For the second tender, in the subdivision of Coutnac Beach, Robitaille said, “On some of the loops there, there’s some flooding that occurs during heavy rains, so we’re just looking to do these two projects to rectify those issues.”
Staff recommended awarding the tender to Innisfil-based Duivenvoorden Haulage for the amount of $263,362, plus HST, which came in well over budget. However, as noted in the report, about $66,000 of provisional items could be offset to a later date, resulting in an overage of $58,000.
With transfers from the Minnie Stalker Trail project as well as $8,000 from the township’s drainage mapping project, staff recommended the two options to deal with those issues.
The matter was approved by the committee of the whole without further discussion and will be addressed for formal approval at an upcoming regular meeting of council.
The drainage improvement award tender report for Minnie Stalker Trail and Coutnac Beach can be viewed on the agenda page on the Township of Tiny website.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on the township’s YouTube channel.