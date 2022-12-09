LISTOWEL – On Nov. 30, Bill and Lynne Gray presented a cheque for $610,000 to the Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation (LMHF) to aid in the expansion and renovation needed at the Fisher Family Primary Care Centre in Listowel.
Listowel Memorial Hospital has identified that the clinic needs an expansion and renovation to stay up-to-date with the area’s booming population and to entice new doctors. The project is estimated to cost just over $8 million, with the goal being to break ground in 2023.
“Physician recruitment is dependent on offering space in which new physicians can practice,” says Karl Ellis, president and CEO of the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance.
The William and Lynne Gray Foundation donated the funds to outfit the planned 16 new examination rooms and 10 new offices to make them state of the art.
“This very generous donation from the Gray family through their Foundation is appreciated by all health-care professionals and our community,” says John MacDonald, chair of the Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation, who accepted the cheque for the LMHF.
L.H. Gray & Son Limited was started in Ridgetown by Lyle and Ina Gray back in 1934. Fast-forward to today, the company employs 225 people in the Listowel area and is a staple in the community.
“We consider it a privilege to give back to the community which has been so good to our family over the past 50 years,” says Bill Gray, chief executive officer of L.H. Gray & Son Limited.