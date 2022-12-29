SAINT JOHN • Documents obtained by the Telegraph-Journal show incarcerated men were filmed naked during strip searches following a riot at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre, directly violating the province's video recording policy and raising questions about a decades-old policy on strip searching.
“Offenders observed naked on camera,” reads an email sent by Roland Ritchie, chief superintendent of the province’s Department of Justice and Public Safety.
Ritchie detailed his concerns after being tasked with reviewing video footage of the jail’s riot on Dec. 27, 2021, sending his “observations” and feedback to other jail administrators. He also noted that correctional officers are supposed to leave the cells when inmates are naked, urging jail administrators to “review and complete” the province’s relevant policy procedures immediately.
It's one of several recommendations Ritchie made to Saint John jail management in the wake of a riot that injured seven correctional officers, caused $400,000 worth of damage and rendered Unit 1A of the provincial jail uninhabitable for weeks.
The Telegraph-Journal obtained hundreds of pages of documents about the riot at the jail on Old Black River Road, including emails sent between jail administrators, first-person staff accounts, WorkSafeNB reports, receipts of damage and dozens of photos, among other paperwork.
The Telegraph-Journal also requested video footage of the riot and its aftermath, though none were included in the province's response.
The Department of Justice and Public Safety's video recording policy states when strip searches are video recorded, cameras will be directed at staff members conducting the search and never directly at the inmate.
"All incidents that interrupt the safety and good order of the institution will be video recorded," the policy says. "Video recording is for objective and accurate reporting of incidents for the protection of the offenders and staff."
In an email sent on Jan. 6, 2022 – 10 days after the riot – Ritchie said jail staff did “an excellent job,” but there were “housecleaning items” to work on.
Along with reviewing the province’s policy on strip searches, Ritchie’s recommendations included making correctional officers aware of their “language and off-handed comments,” though he didn't elaborate on specific comments, adding "in stressful situations this is common."
He also recommended the need for more gas masks and training on how to use the megaphone.
Ritchie recommended officers have “at least five” cans of powerful pepper spray at the ready, “in order to not be threading wands during the active incident,” referring to the hose and wand attachment for pepper spray cans, as well as an “area fogger” for pepper spray.
Ritchie also said the corrections officers waited too long to read the Riot Act, suggesting additional training on the process was required. The Riot Act falls under Section 67 of the Criminal Code and instructs groups that are “riotously assembled” to disperse.
Sarah Bustard, a spokesperson for the province's Department of Justice and Public Safety, said the jail's on-site manager determines when the Riot Act is read, and "there is training and processes in place for implementing and reading the Riot Act," though she didn't elaborate further.
Supervisors at the jail had been "reoriented" with megaphone use, she said, and "reminded" of the jail's policy on video recording.
Chris Curran, president of CUPE Local 1251, which represents workers in correctional facilities, said he wasn’t aware of corrections officers taking any additional training since the riot.
Curran himself works with incarcerated youth and women, and says it’s “an absolute no” to record inmates during strip searches. He said the protocol is for corrections officers to be filmed during searches, while the incarcerated person is off-camera, in another room.
Curran added corrections officers have been asked to put their names forward for a specialized emergency response team. Four “major incidents” have occurred in provincial jails in recent years, with three occurring at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre and one in Saint John, according to the province. It did not provide information about the incidents.
Strip searches invasive, harmful, degrading: Activists
Bustard said the strip search policy is currently being revised, and the new policy will "be put in place within our correctional facilities and available online" in 2023.
The strip search policy, put in place in 2001 and last updated in 2012, says incarcerated people may be searched prior to, during, or following visits, exercise periods, work activities and other times "where reasonable grounds, in respect of maintenance of appropriate security, exist to do so."
Part of the policy, as provided by Bustard, also says two staff members must be present and staffers of the same sex as the incarcerated person should conduct the strip search. If a staffer of the opposite sex is present "they shall remain in proximity but not view search."
The policy also says jail staff should "exercise proper courtesy and judgment to reduce undue stress or humiliation for the prisoner."
Advocates for incarcerated people say strip searching is humiliating and degrading, with some calling it sexual assault.
Emma Halpern, executive director of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia and co-founder of the Prisoner Advocacy and Transformation Hub, a non-profit which provides prison law support, said there is a “massive over-use” of strip searches “in every jail in this country.”
She said jails may have “more leeway” to use strip searching following a major event like a riot. And while there are policies and protocols around strip searching, the rules may be vague, and “it’s questionable if it gets followed,” she said.
Halpern says the “invasive and harmful act” is a form of sexual assault.
Sheila Wildeman, co-chair of the East Coast Prison Justice Society and an associate law professor at Dalhousie University, said the practice needs to be understood within the broader context of the trauma many incarcerated people have experienced.
She pointed to a 2019 study by Claire Bodkin which explores childhood abuse in Canada’s incarcerated population, finding about half of incarcerated women and one in five incarcerated men had experienced sexual abuse in their childhood.
“If, in any conceivable world, they should be permitted at all it should only be in the most extreme circumstances of violence and security threat,” Wildeman said, adding the practice of strip searching should be subjected to strict legal limits and not simply a matter of “correctional discretion.”
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association launched legal action against the Ontario government in the summer of 2022, asking it to strike down its current “overly broad” strip search law and add in legislative safeguards to prevent abuse and trauma.
“Strip searches are humiliating and degrading,” the association wrote on its website. “They psychologically scar prisoners, many of whom have experienced physical abuse in the past, making rehabilitation harder and increasing the likelihood of future involvement with the justice system.”
Riots are ‘worst-case scenario’
First-person accounts from correctional officers show the riot lasted for more than two hours, with correctional officers barricaded outside the unit with heavy furniture and other equipment from the cell.
William Schultz, an associate professor of sociology and criminology at MacEwan University in Edmonton, described riots as an “extremely rare, nightmare scenario.
“They are the worst-case scenario, what everyone is afraid of,” he said.
The correctional officers’ tactic of waiting outside the unit for hours while the inmates rioted inside could have limited injuries sustained during the event, he added, with officers breaching the unit “when people are least psychologically prepared to fight."
Schultz added situations like this "can go very badly," but correctional officers briefly surrender control of the unit "rather than going in there when everyone is excited and ready to fight."
The tactic can ultimately reduce the amount of force needed to end the riot, he said.
The jail's use-of-force report document said no inmates were injured that day, though munitions such as a Taser and pepper ball gun were approved for use.
Court proceedings show Charles Allen Snodgrass, 36, was at the centre of the riot, with the Crown describing him as “extremely upset” over not receiving prescription medication. He pleaded guilty to partaking in a riot and mischief causing damage over $5,000 and was sentenced to two years in prison, with Judge Kelly Ann Winchester encouraging him to take part in any counselling available in the federal penitentiary system.
According to first-person reports of the day from correctional workers, Snodgrass had repeatedly asked for Lyrica, a medication for anxiety. Even when threatened with a Taser in the midst of the riot, the man didn’t back down, saying “this all ends when I get my proper medication."
Schultz said the mental health medication issue may have been the “spark point” for the riot, but it likely wasn’t the only factor.
“The way these things sometimes occur, there is a longer pattern of perceived grievances or humiliations, anger, tense relationships, and one moment which is too egregious and the entire unit explodes,” he said, noting he doesn’t have any first-hand knowledge of the riot itself, but does have five years of experience as a correctional officer in Alberta.
‘A great group of people’
In the immediate aftermath of the riot, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 27, a thread of emails circulated to the jail’s administrative staff, congratulating the workers on a job well done.
“Though we cannot always control what will take place, it is easy to be confident in such a great group of people,” reads an email from Kristen Colwell, deputy superintendent with the Department of Justice and Public Safety.
Colwell thanked the workers who “dropped everything” to respond to the riot. Records show nearly 30 officers were called in for backup.
“To those of you who were already onsite, you did a great job ensuring that the disturbance was managed, and that the remainder of the building was safe and secure,” Colwell’s email reads.
“You continue to make the department proud with your dedication and hard work.”
- With files from Andrew Bates