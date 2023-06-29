The Village is going to work with students from Nakusp Secondary to elevate the quality and subject matter of street ‘art’ at the local skateboard park.
A presentation by the Grade 12 Social Justice class offered to repaint the facility, which is peppered with obscene graffiti, including racist symbols and writing.
“We want to cover up the bad art and make our community look better with fun, meaningful art,” the students said in a presentation to council.
The students have brainstormed a number of more uplifting topics to present in painted form on the curved walls of the park, including the environment, the plight of refugees and even space trash in orbit.
Council directed staff to work with the students to implement the improvements.
Hot springs policy rewrites
Village staff received approval to update a trio of policies governing management of the municipally owned hot springs resort.
From now on, artists or local businesses that wish to sell their products must hold a valid business license with the Village. Local artists will receive priority to sell their artwork on a consignment basis.
The ad-hoc reservation system is being replaced with a new set of rules on cancellations and no-shows, with additional requirements for a large group or event bookings. “This is to help ensure the facility has adequate timelines to fill cancellations with minimal financial loss,” staff said in a report.
The definition of a ‘local’ is also being set in order to determine who’s qualified to receive the ‘Winter Wednesday’ and ‘Moonlight Dip’ discounts offered during the off-season. Only residents of the village and Area K can now qualify for the discount. As well, the policy prohibits the consumption of alcohol at the hot springs for private or public events.
Three old policies were also repealed by council after the new policies were approved.
Calling art lovers
The Village is having a problem finding folks to participate in the selection of public art for the community. A call-out earlier this year for volunteers to sit on council’s Public Art Committee to help choose a work to commemorate Tina the Turkey (a town mascot killed by a car during the pandemic) didn’t draw a single volunteer.
“Staff do not know if the lack of applicants is due to the public not being interested in the process of being on the committee, or if it is the subject matter (Tina the Turkey) that is resulting in a lack of interest,” said a report from staff. “Although social media is a poor gauge of public opinion, it is worth noting that there were very polarizing points of view on this proposed piece of art.”
Councillor Tina Knoohuizen volunteered to chair the committee, and council will make a second canvas for volunteers. In the meantime, council itself will make the determination of the design and placement of a statue of Tina.
Banking infrastructure cash
The Village will put a $1.1 million windfall into a special reserve until it decides what to do with the money. The Village received the Growing Communities Fund grant earlier this year from the provincial government. It was part of an over $1 billion payout to municipal and regional governments to help cover the cost of building, repairing, or upgrading infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, sidewalks and roads, trails, and childcare facilities.
It’s a real boon to local governments, and most are taking their time deciding how to spend the funds. In the meantime, the Village is required to put it somewhere safe – like a reserve fund – to ensure the money is only spent on its intended use.
Zoning and OCP bylaws
A new Zoning Bylaw and an amendment to the Official Community Plan Bylaw were given two readings. A public hearing was to be held June 26.
The goal of the new zoning bylaw is to make regulations more permissive, “so that the community may grow responsibly while increasing housing, supporting commercial ventures, and promoting our collective sense of community,” states a staff report.
A land use map in the OCP Bylaw was amended to align with the new zoning bylaw.
New Tesla supercharging station
Electric vehicle owners will soon have another option for powering up their cars in the village. North Road Enterprises won approval to install a Tesla supercharger station at the Esso Service station on Hwy 23. The development includes the installation of electrical infrastructure, superchargers, and eight parking spaces for EV charging.
Tax exemptions
Not every property owner in the village pays municipal taxes. Nakusp, like every other community in BC, allows ‘permissive tax exemptions,’ giving a tax break to organizations that are seen as a public benefit.
In Nakusp, that includes six churches and 10 community groups (the Legion, Arrow & Slocan Lakes Community Services, Nakusp Childcare Society, Old Firehall, Arrowtarian Seniors, and Halcyon Assisted Living, among others). The tax break is only for the municipal portion of their property taxes.
But the break these groups get has to be picked up by other taxpayers, and provincial law sets a limit on just how much a town can forgive. In Nakusp, that works out to just over $32,000 a year. The current total of taxes exempted is roughly $25,000.Staff asked council not to approve any more exemptions this year while the policy is updated and renewed over the next few months.
Council agreed, and received the report from staff as information.
Firefighter service awards
Service awards were presented to volunteer firefighters Reg Gustafson (25 years), James Peterson (20 years) and Dean Zanier (20 years).