Woodstock council appears ready to make its final decision surrounding a developer's plans to repurpose the former Woodstock Middle School and property as a new apartment complex.
Woodstock council will meet Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, at 4 p.m. to consider the third and final reading of the zoning amendment required to allow Toronto-based developers Belleterre Real Estate Properties and Emmett Properties Group Inc. to move forward with the project.
Council originally had the item on its agenda for the Monday, Jan. 24, council meeting but approved an agenda amendment to move the issue to a closed committee of the whole meeting following the public session.
The town announced details of the Friday afternoon special meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The former Woodstock council spent the final three months of 2022 debating the WMS project.
On Oct. 3, Blair Martin of Belleterre Real Estate Properties Ltd and Luckshanan (Lucky) Balakrishnan of Emmett Properties Group Inc. hosted the open house at the AYR Motor Centre Gallery room, offering their vision for the former school property at the corner of Green and Elm Streets.
On Oct. 25, council passed the first and second readings of the bylaw amendment following a public hearing, which included remarks from Martin and several members of the public, including neighbours of the school property.
The neighbours asked, among other concerns, that the new owners maintain an existing green space on the former school property. While Martin explained his company is not interested in owning and maintaining a park or green area, it would be open to working out a deal for the town to acquire and maintain the green space.
While the outgoing council hoped to finalize an agreement with the developers before the new council took over on Jan. 1, it could not resolve all issues. The debate then fell to the incoming council members.
The Friday afternoon special meeting will provide the newly expanded Woodstock council with its first opportunity to pass the amendment's third reading.
The developer's plans include renovating the three-story former school into an apartment complex of more than 30 apartments and constructing a new 20-unit building at the location of the outdoor basketball court.
The developers also hoped to create a daycare on the former school's main floor. They also want to maintain the old school's distinctive lobby, with circular stairways leading to the second floor.
Council will make those issues and other concerns part of the building agreement if rezoning and variances are approved.