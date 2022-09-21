A childcare information session for East Ferris residents is set for Monday, September 26th at the East Ferris Community Centre at 1267 Village Road in Astorville. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and all community families are encouraged to attend, especially those with children under 13 years old.
Throughout the evening, you can learn all about the licenced childcare options in the municipality, namely those offered at West Ferris Day Nursery, Ferris Glen Learning Centre and at Garderie Sol.
The session is hosted by the District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board, and the municipality is offering the space. Representatives from both organizations will be on hand to answer questions, including East Ferris’ mayor, Pauline Rochefort.
Each daycare listed above will also have representatives attend the meeting, as will the Near North District School Board.
Together, these groups will cover a wide range of topics, including an overview of licenced childcare options in the municipality, and information on the Canada-wide early learning and childcare system. The childcare fee subsidy will be discussed, and information will be presented on the Nipissing childcare wait list registry. After the presentations, the floor will open for questions.
“Parents have questions,” Mayor Rochefort said, and this is a chance to answer those. “I believe it’s going to be well-received by the parents, and that is the foremost point of the session, to ensure everyone has full information.”
As of late August, there were 110 kids on a waiting list for local childcare, a list that “continues to grow,” Mayor Rochefort said at the time. However, sessions like this help the municipality gather information about the need for more daycare spots and present this to the government.
In August, the mayor and other representatives from the town met with the Ministry of Education at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference in Ottawa, but no commitments were made by the province, so the municipality continues to work toward improving childcare in the community.
“The event brings together all of the parties involved” in providing childcare in the area, Mayor Rochefort said, including both school boards. “Ultimately, it’s about trying to find solutions to our situation” and eventually increase the number of childcare spaces in East Ferris.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.