Following the second public meeting on the proposed cell tower on Kuno Road on July 19, one resident (who did not want to be named) says that they are trying one “last ditch effort” to get Carlow Mayo council to issue a letter of conditional non-concurrence on the tower at their Aug. 8 meeting, thus having the tower moved from its current proposed location to the other end of the subject property where it will be farther away from any residences.
In an email to The Bancroft Times on July 25, this Kuno Road resident said they were trying one “last ditch effort” to get council to issue a conditional letter of non-concurrence on the proposed tower. According to this resident, who is not seeking a meeting, her neighbours who are closer to the proposed tower are, and will be leaving a copy of some questions and talking points with each councillor and see if they agree to meet with them prior to the Aug. 8 council meeting, where council will vote on whether to concur or not concur with the proposed tower location on Kuno Road.
The Kuno Road residents are asking council for a conditional letter of non-concurrence, and that the proposed tower location be moved from its current site to another site on the other side of the chosen property, where it will be farther away from any residences. According to this resident, her neighbours had spoken with the property owner, Jim Amos, where the proposed tower will be sited and apparently he didn’t mind having it moved to another location on the other side of his land.
The Bancroft Times was contacted by the residents of Kuno Road a few weeks ago, who were concerned that this proposed cell tower was being erected near their homes. Three of these residents are within 100 metres of the proposed tower, on Kuno Road, west of Stewart Road, while the rest fall within 200 to 400 metres of the new structure, and they’re all concerned about the RF energy emissions that will be emitted by it over the long-term. While Health Canada’s Safety Code 6 states that these emissions are safe, and back this up with their own scientific studies and others that support their view, other countries like those in the European Union, have much more stringent protocols in place regarding exposure to these RF energy emissions, which according to their scientific studies and others that support them, are harmful to humans. These more stringent regulations fall under what is called the precautionary principle; erring on the side of caution until the safety of the technology is decisively ascertained. One such example is a 2022 study published in Environmental Research by biologist Alfonso Balmori called “Evidence for a health risk by RF on humans living around mobile phone base stations: from radiofrequency sickness to cancer,” after a complete review of existing scientific literature on the effects of cell towers on humans, three types of effects were shown at close proximity to cell towers; radiofrequency sickness, cancer and changes in biochemical parameters. Although all the scientific studies have differing views on the potential dangers or lack thereof of RF radiation from cell towers, there is a consensus that more research and study is needed to fully ascertain the long-term health effects. Even the Safety Code 6 page at Canada.ca says that “in a field where technology is advancing rapidly and where unexpected and unique exposure scenarios may occur, this code cannot cover all possible situations. Consequently, the specifications in this code my require interpretation under special circumstances.”
The Kuno Road residents got an information package from Rogers on June 23, informing them of the proposed tower’s location, as they were within 345.3 metres of where it’ll be. Innovation Science and Economic Development Canada’s default protocol compelled Rogers to inform all registered property owners within that distance from the proposed site of a new cell tower. Through ISED, the federal government regulates the siting and construction of cell towers under the Radiocommunication Act. The residents had until July 23 to publicly comment on this proposed tower site. They stress that they are not against cell towers, just against having one so close to their homes.
The placement of the cell tower in Carlow Mayo by Rogers is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project; an initiative explained by Jim Pine, Indigenous Lead with EORN, at the public meetings held last month. It will expand wireless cell and Internet service in eastern Ontario to achieve access to high-speed Internet and cell service in all regions of the province, including eastern Ontario, by 2025. The total cost of this project is $213 million with both levels of government putting in $71 million each, the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus putting in $10 million and the balance being covered by the private sector. Once the Cell Gap Project is finished, the area will have 99 per cent basic cell coverage, 95 per cent standard definition coverage (email, social media, web browsing), and expand high-definition video capacity (livestream video calls).
Carlow Mayo doesn’t have any additional requirements like a minimum setback bylaw, other than their zoning bylaw setbacks that pertain to all structures, which is why Rogers was able to propose the cell tower site where they did.
There have been two public meetings on this proposed cell tower, where residents could voice their concerns on its current proposed site; one during the July 11 council meeting and the other on July 19 at 7 p.m. In addition to the residents, council and staff, Eric Belchamber, wireless site specialist under contract to Rogers, and Pine were also there to speak for the tower to be sited where it’s proposed.
The residents will be asking the councillors to consider once again issuing a conditional letter of non-concurrence on the proposed tower site, and to and to consider that with the potential negative health effects, they may have to sell their homes and take a loss on those property sales, which they cannot afford to do. They’re asking council to consider all of this and vote to not concur with the proposed tower, forcing Rogers to move the tower to the other side of the Amos property, approximately 700 metres from the current proposed site, where it will not be so close to their homes or others’ homes. According to Belchamber at the second public meeting, such a move could not be done while the public and the municipal consultation was in process on the current site, which would conclude with council concurring or not-concurring with the proposed tower site Aug. 8. If council votes for non-concurrence, Rogers and EORN may elect to move the tower on the Amos property or, as Belchamber and Pine said at the second public meeting, not put up a tower at all, leaving a cell gap in the network.
The Bancroft Times reached out to all the councillors and the mayor, to see if they’d be meeting with the residents one on one. As of press time, we only heard back from two of them. Councillor Elson Ruddy responded to The Bancroft Times on July 25 that this is the first he’d heard of any residents reaching out for an individual meeting.
“However, let me say this. This council works as a team. I think we have been more than accommodating and giving folks an opportunity to be heard. As you know, telecommunications are a federal
jurisdiction, and in the end, their decision will be final no matter what the municipality decides. However, let me remind everyone that council will debate and decide what to do moving forward,” he says.
Mayor Randy Wallace replied that he’d not heard of any residents reaching out, but that he would let The Bancroft Times know as soon as possible if they did reach out to him for an individual meeting. The Bancroft Times will keep our readers apprised of any new developments as they arise over the next couple of weeks. Council will be debating and voting on concurrence or non-concurrence to the proposed cell tower site on Kuno Road at their Aug. 8 meeting.