FERGUS – A proposed apartment building on McQueen Boulevard could grow from four to six storeys, thanks to council's approval.
During a council meeting Monday evening, councillors approved a bylaw amendment allowing Westminster Ltd. to build a four-storey, 100-unit apartment building on a three-acre piece of land at 77 McQueen Blvd. between Tower Street South and Aberdeen Street in the south end of Fergus.
This follows township staff recommending the proposed zoning amendment be subject to a maximum building height exception of six storeys or 22.5 metres after comments were made during May's public meeting.
"It was acknowledged that the design flexibility of the site may be improved if a taller building was considered, but it was noted that the maximum number of units would remain the same," said the report. "Township staff believe the discussion regarding allowing six storeys took place in an open public forum and it is appropriate to conclude that no further public consultation is required."
While no delegates spoke for or against this proposal during the public meeting, Coun. Bronwynne Wilton asked if this development could go higher to add "more flexibility."
“I’m curious if Westminster in itself had any discussion of potentially adding a floor or two to make even more housing available in our township,” said Wilton, during the public meeting. “This location in the township could potentially support that sort of height and provide more housing for people coming to the community or people in our community.”
At the time, planning consultant Nancy Shoemaker said this wasn’t discussed because they felt 100 units could be accommodated in a four-storey building.
“To go more than 100 units on this property would have required an official plan amendment and the owners did not propose to do that,” Shoemaker said.
However, during this week's council meeting, Brett Salmon, managing director of planning and development, said after discussions with the developer, it was agreed they would like to “entertain the prospect of a taller building.”
“Going higher is definitely the trend,” said Salmon. “I think obviously, the one benefit is the taller you go, there are more units when we’re in a housing shortage situation.”
Despite the proposed increase from four to six storeys, the building’s units will not surpass 100 due to the remaining sewer capacity allocated for the subdivision.
Coun. Lisa MacDonald understood building higher reduces a building’s footprint but inquired about potential incentives for Centre Wellington if they do allow the extra storeys.
Salmon explained the province launched the option for municipalities to implement a community benefits charge, which allows single and lower-tier municipalities to levy charges with 10 or more residential units and five or more storeys; these charges cannot exceed four per cent of the land value.
“If this trend continues, (a community benefit charge) is one potential benefit of going taller,” said Salmon.
Coun. Jennifer Adams asked that staff inquire further into creating a community benefit charge for Centre Wellington.
“It doesn’t sound like this will be the first proposal to go to this height,” said Adams. “I understand the number of buildings doesn’t change but I am concerned a little bit that (allowing six storeys) will be setting a precedent here.”
Citing Ward Four’s increasing density, Adams asked whether the benefits would go towards funding the neighbourhood directly impacted by the proposed development.
Since five-storey buildings were uncommon in the municipality when this legislation was formed, Salmon said staff has done no research into what an appropriate benefit charge would be and where the money would go.
In terms of precedent-setting, Salmon cited the previous council’s approval of a five-storey building, as well as another pending five-storey apartment application.
