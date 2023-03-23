Following a chemical attack on a woman from Milton, Halton Regional Police Service has arrested a female in connection to that attack.
On March 9, 2023, the victim was walking on Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent in Milton when another woman approached her on foot. The suspect threw an unknown chemical onto the victim leading to severe burns across her face and body. The suspect, who fled the scene, also stole the victim's mobile phone. The victim was urgently transported to a hospital.
The victim is in stable condition but sustained life-altering injuries.
Investigation revealed that the suspect, who hailed from Quebec and was arrested in Montreal, is a family member of the victim.
The 57-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault, administering a toxic substance, and robbery. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police will not identify the victim or the offender to respect their privacy.
The police have asked anyone with information about this investigation to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.