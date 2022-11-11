HURON-PERTH – At the Oct. 25 Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB) meeting, the board’s senior team and Director of Education, Dr. Lisa Walsh, presented the Director’s Work Plan for 2022-23. It was explained that the plan is to align with the 2020-2024 Strategic Plan and the Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity Action Plan.
The plan focuses on three core areas as outlined in the Strategic Plan for 2020-2024.
The three elements are; iAM Prepared; iAM Engaged and; iAM Well. The pictured diagram outlines the key focuses, as well as the overlap of these areas in the venn diagram (i.e. iAM Prepared/Engaged, iAM Engaged/Well, etc.). Furthermore, in the plan each action is colour-coded, with the colours lining up with the Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity Action Plan. These calls to actions represent identifying and eliminating forms of systemic oppression and racism, developing a learning and leading culture to address racism and oppression and building and sustaining collaborative relationships.
iAM Prepared focuses on implementing strategies to a comprehensive Tier 1 literacy plan. This includes phonemic awareness skills supporting educators in their understanding of why they are important to developing readers and providing instructions for how to assess. Further, it looks at developing the Junior/Intermediate educators’ knowledge and skills to implement the 2020 math curriculum.
Finally, extending the comprehensive Literacy Plan to Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions and building educators’ capacity for using assessment and instructional strategies. This includes the collecting observations, conversations and products that are consistent with the recommendations outlined in the Right to Read report.
The iAm Prepared/Engaged crossover section aims to increase the enrolment of international students to stay for multiple years by exploring new markets and engaging agency partnerships. It also looks at supporting secondary educators in understanding and implementing de-streamed pathways with inclusive and equitable assessment. This is to improve outcomes for students who have been historically disadvantaged by early pathways streaming. Additionally, it aims to expand student access to experiential learning opportunities by leveraging community partnerships. It works at building a communication and implementation plan to respond to the Centre for Employment and Learning’s Operation Review recommendations and focuses on creating the Long-term Accommodation Plan.
iAM Engaged is designed to redefine student success roles and alternative educational programs to identify and address barriers, and therefore engage all students.
As well, it aims to implement a retention and recruitment strategy for staff focused on diversity.
iAmEngaged/Well looks at collecting and analysing identity-bases data from all AMDSB staff as well as implementing consistent SEL language to support social emotional skill development in all classrooms.
iAM Well’s intention is to promote staff health and wellness, in regards to the health, safety and wellbeing of staff.
The final crossover, iAM Well/Prepared’s purpose is to increase student and family involvement in the Mental Health Engagement Strategy by increasing awareness of school-based resources and programs among students, staff and parents. Its intent is also to create leadership development opportunities for AMDSB leaders to enhance their skills and support succession planning in the district.
“The Director’s Work Plan (DWP) represents a snapshot of the work that is happening across the Avon Maitland District School Board (AMDSB). It is an annual plan that aligns with and holds us accountable to our Strategic Plan, and keeps us focused on our needs as they currently exist… These priorities aim to enable our staff and students to say: I am prepared, I am well, I am engaged,” stated Dr. Walsh.
“This year, our DWP is more focused on academic achievements in literacy and numeracy because much of this work was put on hold during the pandemic. Mental health and well-being continues to be a focus.”
To read the entire Work Plan, visit amdsb.ca/apps/pages/plansandreports.