A rural Manitoba councillor who said he wondered if a new seniors complex might bring more “native people” to his community has been suspended, and says he will take sensitivity training before returning to council.
During a Tuesday evening council meeting, RM of Springfield council voted in camera to suspend ward 2 councillor Andy Kuczynski for seven days without pay, and Kuczynski has also agreed to take cultural awareness training, which he will pay for out of his own pocket. RM of Springfield Mayor Patrick Therrien confirmed the suspension and its terms to the Winnipeg Sun.
The move comes after Kuczynski made comments during an Aug. 8 Springfield council meeting interpreted by many as racist towards Indigenous people.
During the Aug. 8 meeting, Springfield council members were discussing a proposed new seniors complex in the community east of Winnipeg, but while discussing the proposed plans, Kuczynski made comments arguing that such a facility could bring more people into the community from other areas of Manitoba, and bring more Indigenous people to Springfield.
“If there is senior citizens and people that need assisted living or whatever someplace up north, they are going to bring them here, because they say truth and reconciliation, so I know what that means,” Kuczynski said during the Aug. 8 meeting. “They will bring lots of people, probably native people here to this community.”
Kuczynski also seemingly implied that because of truth and reconciliation efforts in Canada, it would be more difficult to turn Indigenous people away if they are seeking housing in Springfield.
“At this point, we don't have it but it's going to happen,” he said. “You’re never going to say ‘no we're not going to accept these people.’”
After the councillor’s comments were shared online, the RM of Springfield released a statement saying the RM does not agree with or condone what was said, and does not “condone racism.”
“The RM of Springfield does not share in the views expressed by this member of council, nor does it condone racism or discrimination of any kind,” the RM said in their statement.
“We prioritize and value the diversity of our community and are committed to fostering a culture where everyone feels they belong and are mutually respected. We have a responsibility as a community to build a world where everyone is welcome, and no one is judged by their race, gender, disabilities, or beliefs.”
In his statement Kuczynski sent to the Winnipeg Sun, he said he was sorry for using the term “native” and that he is not opposed to people of any background or culture coming to live in Springfield.
“I want to be clear that I am not prejudiced towards any person or any culture,” Kuczynski said. “I did not in any way mean to be disrespectful. I apologize for that. I have zero concern about people from any background coming to Springfield.
“Again, I am sorry for the hurt and disrespect caused by my words. That certainly was not my intention.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.