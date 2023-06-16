MORRIS-TURNBERRY – After nearly three years being a line item in the Morris-Turnberry municipal budget, Drainage Superintendent Kirk Livingston will finally get an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to use on site visits.
Supply chain issues and extreme pricing jumps during the pandemic left Livingston no options but to sometimes walk several kilometres or drive his work truck through farmer’s fields to reach some of the drains he regularly inspects.
Livingston also told councillors that he was dealing with more beavers and beaver dams this year, causing additional maintenance requests. Having the ATV will help him utilize his time more efficiently.
“Having an ATV will allow for minimal crop damage when crops are planted, as well as eliminating any unnecessary damage and/or abuse to the department’s pickup truck travelling through the fields,” Livingston’s report said. “In the 2023 budget process, the drainage superintendent proposed the purchase of a new ATV to council with an amount of $11,000 earmarked for the purchase.”
Livingston presented a list of potential purchases, including two preferred options. All options shown included the desired features and various warranty and delivery times.
Two preferred options were highlighted, Option A being a 2021 Argo (still in the box) from Country Corners in Exeter for $10,991.16, and Option B, a 2023 CF Moto from Boyd’s Farm Supply in Fordwich, for $11,452.07.
Councillors viewed the options presented, which included ATV dealers from various surrounding towns, ultimately, travel time for service, supporting local business, the reputation of said business and length of warranty. Ultimately, council supported Option B, the 2023 CF Moto, which had the longest warranty period of five years.
Council passed the motion to support the purchase unanimously.