La Ronde’s new home should be ready to open by the end of September, says board of directors president Ernest Plante.
Centre culturel La Ronde, which sits at the corner of Mountjoy Street and Algonquin, has been under construction since July 2022. Recently, the colourful lettering prominently identifying the facility was installed.
A few delays in materials have slowed the progress in finishing the interior of the building, said Plante.
“We had our contractors in line, but then we didn’t have the materials, they moved on to other projects,” said Plante. “So now we have the materials but we have to wait for those contractors to come back and finish the job.”
La Ronde’s offices are functioning out of their Timmins Square location, which they moved into in September 2022.
When completed the new 11,000-square-foot cultural centre will include offices, a dance studio, a commercial kitchen and event space.
“It’s just the landscaping outside, and the interior to finish,” said Plante.
Plante said that once the work starts on the interior, it should move quickly.
“The appliances for the commercial kitchen, and the bar has all been purchased, it’s just a matter of getting it installed,” he said. “The sound system is to ready to go!”
The original Centre culturel la Ronde burned down in 2015, and was demolished in 2017, and the organization shared space with the Centre de santé communautaire de Timmins in their Kent Street location until 2022.