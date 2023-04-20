Hudson Bay’s recreation facilities foreman has been recognized by the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association for his decades of service.
Vince Simpson received the meritorious service award, which is granted to municipal staff member with 20 or more years of service. He was presented with the award at the President’s Banquet and Awards Ceremony, held on April 18 during the SUMA convention.
“Vince puts his heart into his job,” Hudson Bay mayor Betty Lou Palko said. “When the Town needs him with no hesitation, he is there. His facilities are his babies. Our community is very fortunate to have him.”
Simpson has been with the Town of Hudson Bay since October 2002. He has worked for both the parks and recreation and the public works department. He has been the recreation facilities foreman since November 2014.
Many work friends and family were at the awards banquet to honour him. Mayor Betty Lou Palko, chief administrative officer Theresa Parkman, Coun. Megan Dickson, director of public Works Clayton Dickson, assistant administrator Amanda Purves, and his wife Jaimie Simpson were all at the ceremony.
Simpson was commended on his exceptional work ethic and patience at the event.
In the program, it said the knowledge he brings to his position has added value to the Town of Hudson Bay. Vince is most proud of his four sons.
Every year at the President’s Banquet and Awards Ceremony, the SUMA Board of Directors recognizes individuals from across the province who have demonstrated a commitment to outstanding service in the municipal field. Through the awards program, SUMA acknowledges the contribution of individuals in the municipal field to an improved quality of life in their communities and to the advancement of local government in our province. The individuals nominated are considered the most deserving of recognition for their outstanding service to their communities.