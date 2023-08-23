Butler is a common last name across the world, and one with a strong historic connection to Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The town hosts the final resting place of Lt. Colonel John Butler, an internationally acclaimed war hero, and founder of Butlersburg, which is now known as Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Later this week, Butlers from all parts of the globe will descend on the town for a special Butler Society Gathering, an event usually held every three years in Ireland.
The last gathering was held in London, England, in 2018. One planned for 2020 in Niagara-on-the-Lake was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests will visit several sites from Aug. 25 to 27, such as the Butler Homestead, Butler’s Burial Ground, Butler’s Barracks and Fort George.
One of those sites, Butler’s Burial Ground, has been a local topic of discussion in recent years as residents Shirley Stark and Bill Hamilton have been trying to bring attention to deterioration at the site since 2017.
In a recent email, Stark said their efforts appear to have been done “in vain,” as they remain unsatisfied in 2023 with the condition of the cemetery at the end of Butler Street.
Ruaraidh Butler, president of the newly formed Canadian branch of the Butler Society said he is aware of the efforts being made by local residents urging for improvements to be made at the burial site.
He said it’s possible that 50 to 60 members of the Butler family from all over the world coming to town could reinvigorate the discussion.
“Our hope is that in some ways this historic visit by the Butler Society to Niagara- on-the-Lake will bring some focus to this and we can open up conversations,” said Butler, who is a Niagara resident.
“What is the vision? What can be done?” are two questions Butler said need to be addressed, also understanding there is “a lot of demands on different agencies” involved.
The property the burial ground sits on is owned and managed by Parks Canada.
In 2019, Hamilton and Stark spoke to Niagara- on-the-Lake town council to ask for assistance in preserving the lands, a cemetery that holds about 30 people.
They asked if the local government can help them have the site restored, although the site is Parks Canada property.
They told council almost three years ago that some of the gravestones are already illegible, some are getting more difficult to decipher, and some are disappearing into the ground.
Staff at Parks Canada said, at that time, they were unable to include the burial site as one of their restoration projects, because it’s not a designated national historic site.
In a statement provided Tuesday, Parks Canada spokesperson Julia Grcevic said the burial ground is part of the federal agency’s maintenance schedule in Niagara-on-the-Lake and has regular grounds maintenance, including grass cutting.
Parks Canada conducts routine inspections of the site and undertakes additional maintenance work when required.
“For example, in 2019, a landscaping company was hired to remove overgrown vegetation and poison ivy to improve the safety of the site,” said Grcevic.
In 2002, the vault was covered with shale and gravel to protect it from further deterioration and vandalism, which was occurring at the site. This preservation technique helps prevent vandalism and allows free drainage of water, while providing structural support.
The original gravestones on site have deteriorated due to time and weather, she added.
Many years ago, the decision was made to transcribe the information onto modern stones to ensure visitors can read the inscriptions. The information is also documented in the agency’s internal files, “safeguarding this knowledge for future generations,” Grcevic said.
Parks Canada “does not currently have plans to restore the original gravestones,” she said.
The site currently hosts a plaque commemorating the Action at Butler’s Farm National Historic Event and a provincial plaque, by the Ontario Heritage Foundation, commemorating John Butler.
The cemetery itself does not have national designation, she concurred.
In town, there are also two other national plaques that commemorate the history of the Butler’s Rangers national historic event. This designation commemorates the creation and deployment of the Rangers by Butler, and Butler’s Barracks national historic site commemorates the historic military complex named after John Butler and is a Parks Canada administered site.
Discussions have started to address the possibility of additional signage at the site to highlight the vault.
“As these discussions proceed, we will be working with Parks Canada historians, local Parks Canada staff, and a representative of the Claus family, who’s family members are buried within the vault.”
In the Niagara National Historic Sites of Canada Management Plan tabled in December 2018, Parks Canada has identified it would welcome support to ensure the maintenance of that property.
“Should members of the public be interested, we would be pleased to discuss opportunities further,” she said.
The Butler Society Dinner is being held at the Prince of Wales Hotel on Aug. 26. Richard Butler, the Lord Dunboyne, son of Society co-founder the late John Butler, 29th Lord Dunboyne, will be attending from the United Kingdom together with Society executives from Ireland, Australia, the United States and Canada.